Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What’s Happening to Justin and Kayla?

Days of Our Lives fans know that there is a lot going on with baby Mickey, and there has been for some time. Not only does this little girl need a transplant to live, she is also not the baby of the parents she’s been living with. She does not live with her real parents. She is not the daughter of either Eric or Sarah, but neither of them knows this. She was dead at birth, and Xander didn’t want to lose Sarah or hurt her in any way, so he stole Brady and Kristin’s baby, exchanged them, and this happened. Now Nicole has the truth and the proof, and she’s shared that with Eric. He knew she was hiding something and that it was probably something big, but she did not know how big this was. She’s a wreck sharing this, and his entire world just fell apart around him. It’s horrible news, it’s a horrible situation, and there is nothing that anyone can do.
Additionally, we also know that there is some bad news for Ben. With Clyde out of jail, there is a lot that will not work for him or his life. He cannot have this man working alongside him and interfering with his life. He needs him to get away and leave him alone to live his life with Ciara the way that he wants to live his life with her. He loves her, he wants to spend his time with her, and he wants to be with her as much as he can. But, that’s not going to happen if she’s not able to see past what Clyde is doing in their lives. He won’t lie to her, but he’s also not sure how to tell her the truth without hurting her right now. It’s a lot going on.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
This. Several of my daytime cohorts have retweeted. I shall as well….. https://t.co/vR4gOIpQQB
— Eric Martsolf (@ericmartsolf) March 26, 2020
If that’s not the sweetest thing.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
The baby drama is reaching new heights. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/20gt3hZVP8
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 3, 2020
Kayla and Justin had some long conversations last week about the way things are going in their relationship. He loves her so much, and she does care for him, too. But, at the same time, it’s a mess in terms of the fact that he now knows she will never, ever see him as her one true love if there is even a small chance that she might get to find a way to be with Steve again. It’s a lot for him to deal with, and they have to figure this out. It was so hard and so difficult to watch them navigate this situation in their lives, and we felt for them. However, we also know that there is nothing we can do but hope they’ve got this. Kayla, though, has made her decision. We are going to see her come into this with a newfound desire to get him back.
She doesn’t want him back as Stefano, though. She wants him back as the man she loves, and the man who is everything to her. She wants her old life back, and that is something that is going to kill Justin. He lost his wife last year, and now he is losing the woman who gave him life after that happening. But, she has a plan, and she is going to find Steve, get him back, and make things right. It’s all there is to it. But, for now, we hope that she can do this without causing too much pain for Justin. He can’t handle it.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.