Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Abe Give Kate a Job?

Days of Our Lives fans know that Steve is in a difficult situation right now. He’s much like Hope in that he has some serious issues to get through, and none are his own fault. He was brought out of prison and back to Salem by the evil doctor and by Stefano, who want to use him to become Stefano. They needed a way to get the devious mastermind back into town without anyone knowing he was alive and well, and they used his body for this. It was a shocking realization for many, and Steve had zero control over it; much the same way that Hope did not have any control over what Gina did in the same situation. However, Hope is staking this horribly. Her guilt is getting the best of her, and we aren’t sure yet how Steve feels. He’s awake from his surgery, and he momentarily did not know who he was or what he was doing there.

Now he knows who he is and that he wants to be with his wife, but she gave him the horrible news that she’s with another man now. A man he likes and respects, too. In short, he is now in a situation in which has to make some choices. Does he work to get her back, or does he let her go? Does he do this so that he can be with her and love her, or does he let his friend have her and move on? Will he allow the guilt of what he might have done with someone else in his mind take over his life the way that Hope has? Is there any chance he and Hope will connect because of their situations and how it is affecting them having missed so much of their lives?

We always wonder what Kate is up to in any given situation, but we are especially interested in what she has going on right now. She’s been up to a lot these days, but she’s got to figure things out in her life now that Stefano’s plan did not work and everything is a mess. She’s going to ask Abe for a job, which means that she is definitely either desperate or she is up to something. We cannot tell the difference in the moment, and we know that she’s a good person about making it seem like one thing when it is absolutely another thing. But, that’s not up to us to decide. What is up to us is what is going on otherwise. She’s a mess, and we know this. But, we have to ask ourselves if Abe will do this.

He is someone who does like to see the good in everyone, but can he find it in her? Will he allow their long history to get to him, or will he allow their situation to change? And what will happen with John and Marlena now that he has shared his news with her, with Kayla and Steve now that he has made his decision, and what else is going on around here? We don’t know, but we also hear that this is a week when we might expect some answers to a few lingering questions we might have about other things. That might make things a little clearer for all of us.

