Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will New Treatment Work for Abigail?

Days of Our Lives fans know that this week has been a bit of a show in so many ways, but we aren’t sure how to focus on many things other than what is going on right now with the shocking news that Kayla had to share with Sonny and Justin. It was not something they saw coming, and we have to say that we totally understand and get their reactions to this news. It was nothing that we thought we would hear at any point, and we cannot wait to see this unfold in the ways that it will unfold. On the other hand, we are also so worried about Maggie, and we cannot help but feel for Xander. He’s a guy who tried so hard to do the right things, but they all came from the wrong place. Now he is worried, it’s mostly his own fault, and he’s not sure how to cope with any of this as he works to save her.
Things are taking some very drastic turns around here, and that is a problem that we have to focus on in our own time. This week will bring a lot more than we saw coming, like how Abigail and her husband and their family will focus on what is going on with her. Gabi and Jake are at odds. She so badly wants him to be her dead husband, and he is just not interested in finding out if he has Stefan’s memories somewhere inside of him. It’s nothing that he cares to do, but everyone is hoping that he will find out something so that she can calm down and potentially find her way back to some sort of normalcy in her own life. Gabi, more than anyone else, is hopeful of this.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Terrific work. https://t.co/nDi1inXjkp
— Eric Martsolf (@ericmartsolf) May 13, 2020
Love this.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
While Ciara and Ben celebrate their engagement, Brady and Sarah make an intimate connection and plot revenge. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/DN851fhnq9
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 15, 2020
We all know that Abigail is going through some stuff right now, but this is getting to be a bit much in our opinion. She’s struggling harder than anyone we know, and we don’t know if there is anything that anyone can do to help her. We are going to find out today that Chad might be able to help his wife. He has something that might work for her. He’s learned of a possible treatment, but we don’t have a clue if it will work, how it will work, or if it will ever be something that he can deal with. It might be something worth trying, but at what cost to this family and what they are working on going through right now? There’s a lot going on, and we are not sure that they can handle this.
Will she be accepting of this new treatment? She’s not entirely rational right now, and her hallucinations take over anytime they want. There is no rhyme nor reason to anything that she is going through right now, which does make us wonder if there is a chance she might be dealing with a bit more than we thought she might be dealing with? She’s got a lot to focus on right now, and we just don’t know. She’s going to have to try something that might work for her, but what will it be? She’s got to allow herself to find some openness in this situation, and she’s got to let her husband help. We are also dying to know what the treatment even is.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.