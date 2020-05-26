Home
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Nicole Marry Eric?

Days of Our Lives fans did see this week come off on a big start, and that’s not unusual. We like it, though. The rest of the networks are out of soaps, so this is the only new information we are getting anymore. That make is more important than the other information, as much as we do enjoy the flashbacks and the excitement that it brings to the show. Monday brought a proposal from Eric to Nicole. He wants to marry her, but we have a nagging feeling that this is not going to be a happy time for either of them. This doesn’t feel like a time in which they are going to be happy, in which they are going to actually get married. It doesn’t feel right at all. Hope and Rafe are doing all that they can right now to find baby David, but what will that do?

On the other side of things, we are going to see that Steve and Marlena are working hard to save John. They are meeting with Orpheus to see if they can get things right and make some good progress for him, but that’s not going to work right now. There’s a lot we cannot handle and figure out for them, but this is what is happening. Nicole, in the middle of her important question from Eric, is also worried for Abe. There’s nothing that is working for her, and he’s not listening to her. She’s trying to make sure that there is nothing going on with Kate, but he’s not listening to her when she speaks to him about things. She feels that he made a mistake, and that he should not have Kate working with him. He’s not listening, though, and she’s getting frustrated on that one for him.

This is fun.

Rafe is not having a good day at all. He and Hope are doing all that they can to find this missing little boy who seems to be nowhere, and they are not having the best luck at all. They are finding that things are not working for them, but they will also find that things are about to get a lot worse. We have no details right now other than the fact that Rafe is going to end up being shot, and we know that it is not good news. It’s not going to work for them, it’s not going to make him happy, and it’s not going to be okay for anyone other than himself. We are marginally worried for everyone around here, but this is almost to much.

Orpheus is behind so many things, and he has something to do with John and Marlena, and he’s not going to let them win. Are they in danger? We don’t know, but we are worried that they might be. Justin will confront him, but what will that get him? We don’t know, but we cannot wait to see. On the other side of that is Will, who is going to share a very romantic night with Sonny. This is one of those moments that they can find with one another that works for them, but it might not be one we get to see much of as their time on the show is coming to a close end. They won’t be around forever, and that is something we are going to miss about them.

