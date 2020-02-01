Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander Catches Sarah in A Compromising Position

Days of Our Lives fans know that the past few weeks have been very stressful and unexpected. There’s an impeachment hearing going on that has everyone up in arms because there are so many interruptions and pre-emptions. While this is one show that is managing to go on without so much as a hitch compared to some of the cancellations and lack of appearances of other shows, it’s still been delayed and changed and upset more than once. It’s a long process right now, and that’s just a thing we need to deal with at the moment. For now, though, we have a few things to point out. The last week of spoilers has been off more than once because of last minute preemptions. What we know so far is that there are some people who are upset with others, and some things we thought you might see that you simply did not.
We will review last week as we know that you did get to see a few things – included here. There was the moment that Lani found out that Gabi and Eli just got engaged. There was the moment that Ciara admitted that it’s Maggie to blame. There was a total change in the game for Eric as he was looking to get some support from Nicole, who would have happily given it to him, but she and Brady were too busy pretending to be together so that Kristin would back off of him and leave him alone. That’s a lot, and it’s hard on everyone. This last week was chaotic, and we simply do not know what this current week will bring, but this is what we know so far. We know that some people have to catch up, others are confused, and we are right there with you.
Drop a 💙 and celebrate with us! #DAYS has officially been renewed for its 56th season! pic.twitter.com/AiySeENOzA
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 29, 2020
We feel like we should still be celebrating this one a little longer.
Ciara goes after Victor; Hope turns on Marlena; and John is betrayed. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/magKGXVmnR
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 27, 2020
Xander is a man who has a lot of rage and some serious issues in his life, and he’s not a man who takes very kindly to finding out things are not going his way. It’s been a long time coming now that the show is finally back on and we get to see things – no matter how hard we have to work to see them – and we get to see him walk in and find Sarah and Eric in a situation that is a little more than compromising. Remember when we mentioned last week that Eric is a man whose heart is broken? He was looking to find Nicole and be with her again, and he’s realized that some things are worth forgiving and moving on from, but this situation is out of control? He’s found out that she is with Brady, though she’s not with Brady and she only said that to help him keep Kristin at bay.
When he found out she was with another man, he turned to Sarah. That’s the surprising place he’s looking for comfort in the midst of all that is going on in his life, and it’s not going to make Xander a very happy man. He loves Sarah, and he’s the one who has done everything for her and with her and to make her happy in the past year, and he’s going to be crushed to find out that this is going on and that this is a situation. We are now more than a little worried about what might happen in Eric’s life.
