Days of Our Lives Stories That Were Missing Pieces

Days of Our Lives fans see a lot happen all the time. We’ve only been watching the show for decades and decades because there is so much to see. So many things happened, so many stories have unfolded in front of us, and so many things have been a situation that has entertained us for years. But, things don’t always make sense. We realize that life is like that in every way. We can see that things sometimes confuse us and we never have the full story, but sometimes the things that are missing are a bit more than makes sense. For example, we call them holes in the plot. We know there are so many of those going on in all the time we’ve been watching, so we thought we might see if there are some extra big holes we’ve missed in the past.
Chloe’s Pregnancy
We have no question about her pregnancy since she’s young and healthy. But, our problem with this one is that she was not just pregnant. She was pregnant with a baby that belonged to her best friend and her dead fiancé. When Dr. Daniel and Nicole were engaged, they were working so hard to get their situation under control to have a baby. When he died on New Year’s Eve because Eric was driving drunk, Chloe had been unable to successfully get pregnant with their baby when they’d tried. They needed her to do this, and it didn’t work. But, things did take a turn when she was suddenly pregnant with their baby, she lied about it, and she took it upon herself to keep the baby from Nicole when Nicole was dating Xander and Chloe decided that the baby who doesn’t belong to her is one that was definitely not going to be able to be part of her real mother’s life as long as Xander was part of it. However, our issue is that she was able to go to the doctor and get another round of IVF without permission from the parents, especially when one was recently deceased. It’s a big medical no-no.
Ben and Will’s Roommate Situation
Remember when they were both in jail for killing people they didn’t kill? Well, that was pretty recent in 2020, and we were so confused about that. You see, we are already very confused about what happened with Ben in general. The fact that he was a certified crazy person with a killer tendency – literally – and suddenly was just reformed is enough of a question for us. But, the fact that he is reformed enough to have apologized to Will for that one time that he tired to murder him and failed, and then they decided that the best way to arrest these two was to put Will and Ben in the same cell to be cellmates was beyond us. Ben tried to kill Will years ago, and he did kill many other people. So, who made the decision to put a murderer in the same cell as his former almost victim? It seems like it might not have been the best decision.
All Things Related to John
Listen, we love John. We don’t want him to go anywhere. We don’t want him to change his life. We don’t want anything to change with him. He is, hands down, one of our very favorite people on the show, and we love that about him, but we absolutely do not understand his life at all. He was here as someone that he was not. There was a time when we thought he was actually Roman Brady, but then it turned out he is not Roman. Then it was thought he was someone else. Then we thought, again, that he was someone else. Then we just didn’t know, and we still have no actual idea who he is or what he’s doing here or how he got here. It’s a major hole in the story that doesn’t always make the most sense to us, but we are here for it because we love him so much. We are fine with this, but we do wonder why he has no actual story or answers about his past when so many others do.