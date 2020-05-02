Days of Our Lives Story Lines We Didn’t See Coming

Days of Our Lives fans love a good story line, and the writers never fail to leave us with many of them. There are some that are so good and so unexpected that we are glued to our screens hoping to see more of it as the days go on. However, there are some that are just so boring or so overdone that we are ready to move on from them long before it’s time to do that. For some, those stories are the ones that we see the most, but we also see some really good ones. Those take more time, they take more intricate detail, and we don’t see what is coming. You see, it’s often a good story line, but you know it advance how it will end. That makes the fun disappear a bit, and then fans get a little antsy. These stories, however, didn’t have that kind of effect. They were unexpected, and we loved them.
Hope Shoots Stefano
We all remember when she looked him right in the eye, pulled the gun out, and shot him dead. She shot him not once, not twice, but three times; and we knew in that moment he was gone for good. There was not a chance in the world that he would ever come back from this kind of shooting death, and we really did think that we were right. We were fearful of Hope’s future, too. We didn’t know if she could ever get away with his and if she could move on from this. There were so many people from his family out looking for her to make sure she went down for this, and Rafe was alongside her every step of the way despite the fact that he knew what she did was wrong. He’s got a hard line at toeing the law, and this was a situation that left him uncomfortable and worried, but his love for her outweighed all of that. We were all so happy when she didn’t go to jail for this, and we were even more excited when he came back later and she was just as shocked as the rest of us.
The New Year’s Eve Car Accident
If there was ever a story that we did not see coming, it was absolutely this one. We thought we were looking at a night of debauchery and poor behavior on New Year’s Eve a few years ago when everyone was out partying. There were so many things to celebrate, so many things to be sad about, and so many people who needed some help. One of those people was Eric. He was dealing with hard times then. He was by himself. The woman who he loved more than anyone in the world was gone from him and happy with someone else, and there was so much that he could not handle. He made the deadly mistake of getting behind the wheel of his car drunk, and he didn’t know what would happen. He would cause a horrific car accident in which the life of Dr. Daniel was taken. Brady was not in good condition, and he needed a heart transplant. He got the one that Dr. Daniel didn’t need anymore. Jennifer was hurt. Eric was hurt, and he went to prison for his actions. No one saw that coming.
Chelsea’s Car Accident
It seems like a lifetime ago when, on New Year’s Eve, little Zack Brady was not where he was supposed to be. He should have been inside, in his bed, sleeping like he was originally meant to. Instead, he wandered outside unsupervised because there was a cat outside, and that caused him to end up being hit by a car and killed. That car, sadly, was being driven by his own sister, Chelsea. She was horrified, crushed, and beside herself that this happened. The little boy wasn’t gone at first, but he did die a few weeks later from his injuries. It’s always hard to watch anyone die on television, but it’s especially difficult when it’s a child who passes. We were all so sad by this turn of events, and it was hard to watch for a few weeks.