Days of Our Lives Story Lines We Hope We See

Days of Our Lives fans realize that we are nearly to the halfway point in a brand-new year. It’s the middle of May in 2020, and we are all wondering what will happen the rest of the year. So much has already happened, and we know we know that there is still so much time left with the new episodes, and we are hoping for some big things. We still have no idea when the cast will return to work to make more shows, but we know that they planned far enough in advance that we have months to go before it’s a huge worry. While other shows are already off the air in terms of new episodes, this one is not. This show has plenty, and that gives us a lot of hope. So, while we know some things are already set in stone, we thought we might give these writers a few ideas while they’re at home working on their outlines and their plots and their ideas for new things to bring us this year.
A Wedding
It’s our assumption that everyone knows without a doubt who we are talking about wanting to see get married. We want to see Ciara and Ben tie the knot and start their own happily ever after. We want to see them make things happen. We want to see them find some good in their lives. They’ve managed to stay happy with one another through some of the darkest and ugliest times so far in their relationship, and we are ready to see something happy in their lives. That’s all. Just a happy wedding that goes off without a hitch for once.
A Baby
We’d also like to see them have a baby and be happy with their little family. We know that they will never find real happiness and be without the drama since this is Salem, but we can hope, right? We’d love to see them find that place in their world where there is so much good and so much to be happy about, and we would like to see that happen sooner rather than later. They need that kind of happiness and that kind of goodness in their lives, and we are very much on board with that for them. They belong together with some happiness.
A Release From Jail
You guys, let’s be honest with ourselves. Seeing Maggie in jail does not do anything for anyone. None of us are happy about this. No one likes it. We are not down with this. There is nothing about her being in jail for this that brings any of us happiness, and we are ready to see her come out. Will there be a chance she can be released? And if there is, what is it? She killed someone and caused a terrible accident and is indirectly responsible – as a result – for so many horrible things that happened in Salem. We cannot see them letting her out, and we cannot see her ever being the same person again if they do. It is truly a lot to take in right now, but we think that she needs to be released.
A Reunion
Okay, so we have to start with the fact that we are not just speaking of one reunion. We want to see two of them. We’d like to see that Steve and Kayla end up back together. We are so sorry for Justin and all he’s endured these few months, but we just don’t like them together when her being with Steve is an option. Do we think that Justin and Kayla would have made an excellent couple had they had the time to be with one another and Steve was not around? Yes, we do. But, we also know that Steve is it for her and that’s all we have to say.
Additionally, we would like to see Hope and Rafe end up back together. Yes, they’re a little boring. No, they don’t have the same chemistry as other couples, but they are sweet together, and we do like that. So, for now, we’d like to see them make this happen for themselves and for everyone else.