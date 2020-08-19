Daz Crawford may not always get the recognition he deserves, but his talent speaks for itself. He has been acting on screen for more than 20 years and in that time he has gotten nearly 50 acting credits. Daz is best-known to American viewers for his role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, the London based actress has also appeared in many successful British productions. Even though he had a lot of action based roles, Daz is capable of playing a wide variety of characters. Daz currently has some upcoming projects in the works that will hopefully introduce his talent to even more people. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Daz Crawford.
1. He Was An Athlete
Long before he became an actor, Daz had a very successful career as an athlete and participated a variety of sports including basketball, martial arts, and boxing. Daz was so good at basketball that he became a member of the UK’s national boxing team. He also reached olympic standard boxing.
2.He Was In The Royal Air Force
Daz joined the Royal Air Force when he was just a teenager. It was during this time that he first started to get heavily involved with sports. Being a member of the military also taught Daz lots of other valuable lessons. While the military and acting don’t necessarily have much in common, the work ethic he cultivated while serving still remains with him today.
3. He Tried Modeling
It’s no secret that the camera loves Dazz. During his time in the Air Force, he was approached by photographers to be a part of photoshoots. After doing a little bit of modeling, he eventually realized that it just wasn’t something he wanted to do. However, modeling opened the doors for him to segue into the acting world.
4. He Started His Career As An Extra
After deciding that modeling wasn’t for him, Daz was approached by a friend who asked if he was interested in being an extra in a movie. Daz agreed but told Flavour Mag, “The idea of being an extra and herded around till the job finished, I did not find appealing.” However, being on set made him realize that he did want to try acting.
5. He Enjoys Meeting People From All Over The World
Daz has been lucky to do lots of traveling throughout his career. Although he loves seeing sites all over the world, one of his favorite things about traveling is getting the chance to meet people from new places. He appreciates learning different people’s stories and hearing about their culture.
6. He Had A Rough Childhood
Daz’ childhood wasn’t ideal by any stretch of the word. In fact, it was the exact opposite. He didn’t really have a relationship with either of his parents and was raised primarily by friends and family before he decided to join toe Royal Air Force. He eventually reconnected with his father not long before his father passed away.
7. He Would Love To Work With Nina Dobrev
Every actor has a list of people who they would love to get the chance to work with. Former Vampire Diaries star, Nina Dobrev is at the top of Daz Crawford’s list. Although Dobrev may seem like a surprising choice for Crawford, he’s a fan of her work and her good looks.
8. He Loves To Stay Active
Daz spends a lot of time working, but when he isn’t on set or busy rehearsing, he enjoys being active. He told Naluda Magazine, “I’m quite an active, outdoorsy type of guy. So free time can be used in so many ways, I don’t call it ‘free time’ I call it ‘earned time’”.
9. He Doesn’t Like The Idea Of Being Typecast
There are some actors who don’t mind being typecast, but for many, the idea of typecasting is dreadful. During his interview with Flavour Mag, he said, “I find Hollywood to be quite judgmental with regards to ‘the way you look’. Actors tend to get ‘boxed’ to a ‘type’. I find this very frustrating, having now studied for over 7 years and been in the industry for 14 years and believe to have gained knowledge and experience to be able to fill many different types of roles.”
10. He Loves Listening To Music
Acting isn’t the only art form Daz enjoys. He is also a big music fan and has been for his entire life. He prides himself on having diverse taste in music and he truly listens to all sorts of different things. Some of his favorite musicians include Bob Marley, Cold Play, Nicki Minaj, and David Bowie.