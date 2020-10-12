Dazed and Confused Cast Will Reunite for Virtual Table Read

When you look at the cast of Dazed and Confused it’s easy to see that there were a lot of promising young actors that took part in this movie, and only a handful of them really went anywhere when all was said and done. But in an impressive turn of events the cast, pretty much everyone it looks like, has been pulled together for a virtual table read that’s bound to be entertaining since the movie was a lot of fun back in the day. More likely than not a lot of people have heard about this movie even if they haven’t watched it and might have even wondered if this was really how high school was back in the day. Allowing the myths and rumors to continue and be spread in ways that might make people think that the good old days were kind of brutal even if they were a little more fun, one can certainly come to think that the students of today might have it worse or easier when it comes to the high school experience depending on their point of view. High school even back in the 90s was a lot different than now since the fact that technology has continued to advance in the years since has made a big and very profound difference in the lives of many individuals, leaving a lot of people to wonder what happened between one generation and the next.
When you factor in the time period that Dazed and Confused took place in you get an even bigger disconnect since yes, things were a lot different back then and yes, despite any similarities to today, life for the average high school student was a lot different since they had to make their own decisions and there were no such things as safe spaces and the general attitude of many of them was that they just wanted to survive high school and move on. It’s hard to say whether it was better or worse since there were many facets of life back then that went either way on that particular spectrum considering that it was worse since there was such a thing as high school hazing, though it’s uncertain if anyone ever threatened a paddle-wielding senior with a firearm to protect their kids, or if senior girls ever took freshmen girls through a car wash while said freshmen were in the back getting doused. That sounds like a lawsuit and a huge liability just waiting to happen from the current perspective. But it was what the cast went through in some regards and it was likely made to convey what people believed the past was like back in the day. In any case, it was highly amusing and painted a picture that people would want to portray for those that were willing to watch.
Seeing the cast together for a table read would be great since listening to them all read their lines as adults is something that might kill the experience for some people but could be kind of a nice throwback for others since it’s bound to be kind of funny given that everyone is grown up and a great deal older now. Plus, a few of the cast members didn’t have a lot of lines but managed to be in the movie simply for one reason or another since they added to it in some fundamental way. It’s easy to think that some folks will remember this movie for a couple of actors at best and not much else since the whole idea of Dazed and Confused was to tell the story from a few different points of view that kept shifting as the movie went along. Strangely enough, that should have killed a bit of interest in some people, but it only made the movie a little more interesting since it didn’t focus so heavily on just one person, but took the lives of a few students into account and made it clear that what was happening had meaning and that even if other students were part of the backdrop they were still important since they were stories that hadn’t been told.
The fun thing about this movie, well there are a lot of fun things, is that it’s easy enough to relate to even after all these years since there are plenty of reasons why it remains this way despite the disconnect that occurs between the current time period and that in the movie. Young people are still trying to find their own identity, to be who they want to be, and to just have fun with it along the way. That’s been a part of the high school experience for quite some time now, and it’s one reason why Dazed and Confused is still one of the best high school movies around.