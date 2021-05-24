DC Comics’ Post-Apocalyptic Fairytale Sweet Tooth Gets a Full Trailer

Is anyone else getting Huckleberry Finn and Jim vibes from this trailer, or is it just me? The full trailer is making this upcoming project look better and better by the day as the release date gets closer and closer. There are people hunting Gus, there are people sworn to protect him, and then there are people who don’t care that are just trying to survive since the world has become a seriously demented shadow of its former self after one catastrophe after another it would appear. Some would likely state that movies such as this are prophetic, but then so were the movies and shows of the 90s that depicted the end of the world and what would remain. Hell, almost every decade has predicted the future and we’re still here, but the stories that come from such predictions are great since they lend themselves to the imagination of the audience and in doing so create inspiration for other stories that will come along at a later date. But the nerve that Sweet Tooth hits can be looked at from past and modern times equally since the story speaks of intolerance as well, but on a level that’s well past what we’ve experienced at this point since the extermination of the hybrids is something that drives entire groups of people to try to eradicate them, while at the same time some are out to save them with what almost sounds like reverence in their voice. Right now, just watching the trailer, it does feel in a big way that there’s very little middle ground when it comes to hybrids, as humanity either hates and fears them or sees them as something special that needs to be protected and defended.
Despite being created a while ago, Sweet Tooth is being made, as it would appear, with a bit of commentary on humanity and what’s gone down in recent years since the mention of the Last Men, nature killing people by making them sick, and various other things that are prevalent in the trailer, is a little too close to home for some folks. It does make for a better story since it’s easier for people to relate to it and there’s a definite need to see how things turn out. Overall, it looks like a great story that’s going to unfold and something that people might be talking about for a while after it releases. Or, like all other stories, it will be a popular tale for a short while and then disappear into the lists for people to find when they want to watch it. That might sound a bit cynical and apathetic, but it’s very true since like it or not, once people see what there is to be offered they tend to move on to the next attraction that’s coming out. The stories and grand tales that people churn out so often can only take up so much attention before they’re pushed to the side so that people can see what’s next and what another person might have to offer. In some way this is tragic, but in another way, it’s quite natural since so many people have a story to tell that it’s hard not to simply keep moving on in order to try to absorb as much as possible.
Sweet Tooth already looks like a story that is bound to parallel many other adventure stories in several different ways so it’s very possible that it will provide a memorable and attractive look that people will hold onto for as long as they possibly can. But realistically it’s still going to be something that will be a great story that will conclude at one point and be another in a long line of stories that people will hopefully remember. The use of human/animal hybrids is interesting since it invites an element to the story that forces everyone to react in one way or another since a small population of hybrids is bound to be seen as dangerous by some and precious by others and perhaps even just another species by some who don’t care one way or another and are bound to simply let people exist as they are. The middle ground is where a lot of people don’t enjoy standing on such issues since to some it appears to be the inability to make a choice to stand for anything, while to others it’s a sign of weakness that means a person can’t or won’t choose to believe in anything. But in this case, the middle ground is an idea where people can come together and understand the basic truths of being alive, which is that each person, no matter who they are what they look like, has the right to exist, and no right to deny that to anyone else. In other words, Sweet Tooth is a story of humanity, which is why it’s bound to be interesting, and a little terrible.