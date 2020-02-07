DC’s Joker Movie is Getting a Live Concert Tour?

You can’t really argue with the box office on this one, or with the Academy Awards. Well, you can to be honest, but it’d be a wasted effort since so many people are firmly settled on the Joker train at this moment that trying to convince anyone that going on a live concert tour is silly would be met with a great deal of derision and insults and possibly a lot of people claiming that the speaker didn’t know what they were talking about. But apparently it’s happening, the Joker movie is getting a live concert tour and is working with a full symphony as well as composer Hildur Guonadottir has given the effort a kind of blessing as she had this to say, per Joey Paur of GeekTyrant:
“I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”
It’s obvious that the studio is going to get as much out of Joker as they possibly can since the billion plus at the box office and the Oscar nominations weren’t enough. It’s time to go for broke, which unfortunately might happen, maybe not this time around but eventually if Warner Bros. keeps pushing in this manner. Not to be negative or overly-critical, but upon watching the movie and then poring through it again there are a lot of reasons why it’s not really worth what so many think. It has nothing to do with pushing a mentally-ill loner into the spotlight, but instead has to do with the fact that throughout the movie there are enough glaring areas that just don’t make sense. A lot of people that love the movie might say ‘of course, it’s the Joker’. The only problem is that no, it’s not. There are still quite a few people out there that would make this argument and seek to back it up since Joker was about a mentally ill individual that finally had enough of being pushed around and marginalized in a city where animosity ran wild on every street corner and ambivalence was the order of the day. On top of that, the character of the Joker that so many people remember from comics and the movies had a great deal of confidence and vision in what he was trying to do with Gotham, while this character was a virtual nobody that still didn’t have much of a clue at the end as his original plan was to kill himself once he was put on TV. Mike Reyes of CinemaBlend has his own opinion on the movie when it comes to how effective it was.
In a way this almost feels like a bad idea to take the show on the road, as the saying goes, but trying to tell Warner Bros. this would be like a child trying to tell an adult that drinking too much might one day lead to a great deal of regrets and bad memories. They’re going to do what they feel is right for this character and likely create something that might be lauded as yet another great idea that came from something that looked like a walking joke that was bound to fall flat. Anyone remember that? From the moment this version of the Joker was announced the fan response was split as some folks had no idea just what the studio was thinking while others were excited to see a new take on it. And it is a new look at an iconic character, but one that still has the fans divided in a big way since Arthur Fleck is likely a character that the original Joker would eat alive or at the very least enjoy torturing in the most demented way possible since he’s not a strong character and he’s not someone that appears to be completely there at any given time. He’s an impulse that flares from time to time, a sudden burst of energy that few, if any, really know how to handle. But he’s been a popular impulse that many obviously feel is worth the effort and the time to get to know. A.O. Scott of The New York Times has plenty to say about the subject.
How this will go down is anyone’s guess since pleasing the audience these days is kind of an iffy proposition no matter how it’s done, but one thing does remain certain, Warner Bros. will continue to use this idea as a cash register for all its worth since that’s the name of the game these days. Every studio is finding it necessary to keep up with the competition and as this shows, there are more than a few ways to accomplish such a feat.