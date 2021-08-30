10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deacon Reese Phillippe

The world is not owed anything about anyone’s children. When you are a celebrity who chooses to go into a line of work that puts you in the limelight every day, that does not mean the world is ‘entitled’ to your children. Fans love when their favorite celebrities share a glimpse into their home life, their families, and their children, but it’s also important that celebs keep as much of their personal lives private as possible. Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, have done a magnificent job of raising their own two children without putting them in the limelight, but there is one thing you should know about the former couple’s kids. They are the copy and paste edition of each parent. Ava looks just like her mother, and Deacon Reese Phillippe looks just like his father. It has fans wondering more about the young man who belongs to two of the most famous faces in Hollywood, and we are here to share a few things that his own parents have shared with the world.
1. He is in High School
He’s still a student, and he is just trying to have a good time as he finishes his own high school career. He’s only 17 at the moment, and he’s enrolled in classes at a Pacific Palisades high school. What he has going on in the future is unknown to us right now, but we imagine he’ll head to college when he graduates.
2. He is a Musician
His parents are both famous actors, and he has inherited their creative genes. He is a musician, and he has a deep love of country music and EDM. Of course, he would love country. His mother is a born and raised southerner who spends as much time as she can in Tennessee, and he would learn to appreciate that from her own life.
3. He is Very Close to His Parents
He is close to both of his parents, and he spends as much time with them as he can. He is happy to be with both, to travel with both, and to spend quality time with both. When he became interested in music as a potential career, he asked his dad to share everything he knows, and they had a very open conversation about it. Deacon goes to his parents for everything, and that’s amazing.
4. He’s Relocated During Quarantine
When the pandemic hit and the world shut down, he and his family moved permanently. They headed straight to Tennessee, and it was not always easy. To move away from his friends and his school was difficult, but we all know that LA was locked down harder than most places, so he wasn’t missing much. He attended school online during the year, and he had a lot more freedom living in Tennessee than he did in California.
5. He Doesn’t Know What it’s Like to Have a Private Life
Being raised by two of the most famous people in Hollywood – no matter how well they manage to keep their family out of the spotlight – means there is little privacy. There are always people watching, taking photos, and doing things that are just not normal for those of us who don’t live in the spotlight. For Deacon, he doesn’t know anything different.
6. He Adores Johnny Cash
Who doesn’t? First and foremost, his own mother took home an Oscar for her role as June Carter Cash in the movie about the life and love of Johnny Cash, and their family lives in Tennessee. Johnny Cash is an icon in every household for everyone who lives around here, and it’s not a shocking surprise to anyone who knows. What he appreciates about Cash is that he is an amazing storyteller.
7. He Loves Kanye West, Too
Everyone likes a little of everything. Kanye West is good at what he does, and no one can deny that. Deacon appreciates that the rap star is good at what he does, but also that he continuously thinks outside of the box.
8. His Family Supports Him
He is very open about the fact that his mom and dad, and his sister, are both so supportive of him in all that he does. He says he couldn’t imagine having a ‘more supportive’ family, which tells us that despite his parent’s divorce and the fact that he didn’t get to grow up in a traditional home, they’re still doing things right in terms of making sure their kids are their number one priority.
9. He Thinks His Mom Has Good Taste
His studio is in her house, and he knows that the entire family can hear everything that he’s doing when he’s working on his music. He’s grateful, though, because he feels his mother has wonderful taste, and he likes it when she shares with him and offers him advice on what she likes best that he’s working on.
10. He is Not Opposed to Acting
While he seems to have no problem going into the acting business, it’s music that has his heart. He won’t say no to acting, but he is working diligently to take his own route and create his own future. Music is what inspires him right now, so that’s where he is.