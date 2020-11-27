10 Things You Didn’t Know About The CW’s “Dead Pixels”

With all of the craziness that has been going on in the world lately, most people are looking for something lighthearted to watch. The CW has decided to give viewers just that. One of the network’s latest shows, Dead Pixels, is a fun comedy that follows two gamers who are completely obsessed with a video game called Kingdom Scrolls. Not only does the show focus on the main characters’ real lives, but it also gives a glimpse into their activity in Kingdom Scrolls. Although the show will definitely be a must watch for gamers, it’s truly something that everyone can enjoy. Keep reading to learn 10 things about The CW’s new show, Dead Pixels.
1. The Show Isn’t Actually New
COVID-19 has resulted in production being put on hold all across the industry. This has made it very difficult for networks to release new content. As a result, many American networks have started to syndicate shows from other parts of the world which is exactly how Dead Pixels ended up on The CW. The show is actually a British sitcom that aired in the UK March 2019.
2. Kingdom Scrolls Isn’t A Real Game
If you’re a gamer, you may have already figured this one out. However, for those of you who don’t know an XBOX One from a PS4, Kingdom Scrolls isn’t actually a real game. However, it will feel very real while watching the show and it contains all of the elements you’d expect from an actual game.
3. The Show Is Filmed In London
It’s becoming more and more common for shows to not really be filmed where the stories are set. That isn’t the case for Dead Pixels, though. The show was really filmed in London at various outdoor locations as well as studio sets. The apartment where the characters live is also in London.
4. The Show Has Already Been Brought Back For A Second Season
Getting invested in a show only for it to get canceled after the first season is always a bummer. Luckily, that isn’t something you’ll have to worry about with Dead Pixels. The show has already been renewed for a second season. There’s no word on when the second season will air since COVID-19 has brought everything to a halt. There’s also no word on whether or not The CW will decide to air the second season.
5. Viewers Get Some Cool Insight Into The Gaming World
If you’re not a gamer, the culture of gaming can be pretty hard to understand. After all, what could possible be so fun about staying inside and sitting in front of a screen for hours? You’re about to find out. Even though Dead Pixels is a fictional series, it’ll give viewers a unique look at what it’s like to be a gamer.
6. The Actors Prepared For Their Roles By Spending Hours Gaming
Not every actor can say that preparing for a role required them to spend hours playing video games, but the cast of Dead Pixels can. Alexa Davies, who plays Meg on the show, said “We did our homework, which was basically playing games. It helped us properly understand the frustration you can feel sometimes.”
7. Season 1 Has 6 Episodes
Is it just me or have TV show seasons been getting shorter and shorter? Season one of Dead Pixels has just 6 episodes 30 minute episodes. This isn’t quite enough to make this the kind of show you can spend a weekend binge watching. On the bright side, at least we already know there will be a season two.
8. Even Non Gamers Can Relate
People who aren’t into video games may see the premise of this show and decide it’s not for them without even giving it a chance. However, Dead Pixels is something everyone can relate to. At its core, the show is about escapism and we all have something we enjoy doing that helps take us away from the stresses of every day life.
9. Reviews Are Mixed Among American Viewers
Dead Pixels is pretty popular in the UK, but the jury is still out on the American audience. It’s not a secret that American and British senses of humor are slightly different, so some of the comedy in the show may not have the same affect on American viewers.
10. The Show Switches Perspectives
One of the cool things about the show is that you aren’t always watching the characters in real life. There are moments where the perspective changes and you feel like you’re inside the game. Not only is this chance to see some cool animation, but it also allows viewers to see different sides of the characters’ personalities.