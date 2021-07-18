Deadpool is Now Officially Part of the MCU

Bringing Deadpool to the MCU is going to change things up, but boy is it going to make a lot of people happy. Ever since the merc with a mouth was given his first movie, away from the horrifying image that came from Wolverine: Origins, people have been in love with the red-suited, motor-mouthed individual that has been a part of Marvel for a long time now but has just recently entered into the MCU thanks to Disney’s purchase of Fox. Deadpool’s induction into the MCU is likely going to be enough to get people talking and keep them that way for a while since some folks are wanting to see Deadpool in just about everything now with at least a cameo to make it known that he’s there. While that’s probably not going to happen, it’s fair to think that Deadpool will be a constant presence in the MCU at some point that people will be expecting to see here and there as things move forward. While his first interaction with an MCU character wasn’t with anyone that people might expect, Korg isn’t the worst person for Deadpool to sit with.
Personally, I’d love to see Ghost Rider make his way back and meet up with Deadpool since that comic series was actually pretty interesting. Or perhaps Sony can agree to a movie or series in which Deadpool meets up with Carnage since that was intense as well. There are just so many possibilities that it’s hard to think of them all at once. But there are certain meetings that many people would want to see, such as Deadpool meeting up with whoever will be cast to play the next Wolverine, since this pairing has almost always been something worth seeing. But it could be that pitting Deadpool up against several other characters would work as well. There’s a lot of room for Deadpool to slip in just about anywhere and it’s fair to think that ideas are already forming at the MCU and people are starting to think of where he could be best served.
But if he does show up around Doctor Strange it does feel as though he would be kind of out of place, or would need a great story arc to show up in such a movie. There would be quips galore no doubt since Deadpool doesn’t really know how to shut up and many people happen to like this quality about him. But there is a concern that Deadpool might at one point be muzzled when it comes to his language and his antics, since like it or not, he’s in the MCU where there isn’t a lot of bloodshed and the swearing is usually kept to a very strict minimum. But it does sound possible that he would be allowed to remain his old self, but that his movies would be held at arm’s length perhaps. There’s just so much there to unload when it comes to Deadpool that trying to hem him in doesn’t sound possible considering that he’s the type of character that’s hard to keep down and the fact that he breaks the 4th wall so much makes it even harder to keep him bound up when he’s better off as a character that’s seen to be as unpredictable as possible.
But the reactions of the fans are rather telling since a lot of people have been wanting this to happen for a while and giving them what they want is usually a good way to keep fans happy, at least for a while. Now that fans have this it’s very likely that they’ll go ahead and ask for more and more and more since that’s the nature of being a fan. But to its own credit, the MCU is expanding in such a big way that bringing Deadpool on is more like adding another needed component rather than ushering in a character that’s going to change things around in a fundamental way. Things are bound to change, that goes without saying, but Deadpool is an addition to the MCU, not the savior and not the sudden and overriding star that so many are bound to treat him as. He’s a great addition, there’s no doubt about that, but how he’s going to be used is still up in the air.
The only guarantee is that the MCU fans are happy for now and will remain so as long as Deadpool gets plenty of exposure in the franchise. Thinking about seeing him everywhere is a stretch, but seeing him integrate himself into the MCU in a few different ways should be kind of interesting and even make a person wonder just what storylines are being thought up. We’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s easy to think that they’re going to be amazing.