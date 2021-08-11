Home
Movies
Deadpool vs. The Suicide Squad: Which R Rated Superhero Flick Is Better?

Deadpool vs. The Suicide Squad: Which R Rated Superhero Flick Is Better?

42 seconds ago

Back in 2016, the world was reintroduced to the “merc with the mouth” Wade Wilson aka Deadpool. The superhero film was a huge risk mainly due to its R-rating, which hasn’t been proved a draw to mainstream audiences at this point. Surprisingly, Deadpool was a critical darling when it came out and the film ended up being a commercial success. That spawned a slew of R-rated superhero movies, including the latest, The Suicide Squad.

Like Deadpool in some ways, The Suicide Squad is a reboot of sorts. The first film came out in 2016, starring Jared Leto, Will Smith, and Margot Robbie. Reportedly, the group of misfits was drastically changed following the failure of Batman vs. Superman, and what audiences ended up seeing was a disappointing mess of a movie that had the potential to be DC’s version of Guardians of the Galaxy. Fast forward to August 6, 2021, and the R-rated reboot has finally been released with James Gunn at the forefront, which has been critically acclaimed since its release. With both superhero films being widely praised, which movie is better? Let’s discuss. Please note: If you haven’t seen The Suicide Squad then do not read this article as there will be major spoilers here.

Deadpool

In 2016, this R-rated gory fest is the origin story of everyone’s favorite mercenary, Deadpool, which features his hot stripper girlfriend (Vanessa), a Russian bad guy (Ajax), and two budget X-Men heroes (Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus). The thing that made Deadpool feel so fresh and new back in 2016 was the bold choice to put a psychopath front and center of a superhero film. There’s no doubt, “the merc with the mouth” is a joy to watch and Ryan Reynolds is simply perfect as the anti-hero, but Deadpool is a murderous clown, and to have a superhero film centered around a guy like that was extremely rare and exciting. The R-rating really helped with the film’s sense of humor and mockery of classic superhero tropes, while bringing characters such as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus to the spotlight thanks to their play off of the anti-hero. Blind Al, Dopinder (Taxi driver), and Weasel were also fun additions to this world and help make Deadpool an exciting movie.

However, there’s no denying that the movie is a pedestrian film overall. When you peel back the layers of what makes the superhero film special, then you get a generic origin superhero flick, with a bland villain. I know that the film mocks the generic Russian bad guy, but Ajax isn’t given much depth to his character other than “I’m an a**hole”. It’s important to give your villains as many layers as your protagonist because they are the ones that define your heroes. Ajax just isn’t given much to chew on and his arc is disappointing overall. Deadpool’s origin story is no different than Captain America or Spiderman, which is essentially a common man being turned into this super-being and taking down a slew of baddies. It just so happens that Deadpool features strippers, murder, and a weird pizza guy. Despite these faults, there’s no denying that this is a fun movie that will make you smile most of the way.

The Suicide Squad

This R-rated flick instantly makes you forget that there was a 2016 movie within the first 15 minutes thanks to its incredible opening sequence involving Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, and Harley Quinn and the momentum of the film doesn’t slow down. What makes The Suicide Squad pop is the characters, with the standouts being Ratcatcher 2, Polka-Dot Man, Amanda Waller, and Peacemaker. Ratcatcher 2 especially stands out, with a gang full of bad guys, she’s easily the heart of the film and her flashbacks to her as a young girl with her father are some of the stronger character work in the film. Peacemaker being a juxtaposition of who he truly is is also compelling, as it makes you wonder about the upbringing of the violent character and how his morals came to be. His feud with Bloodshot was fun and the twist of him being the bad guy was genuinely unexpected. The murder of Rick Flag was also a surprising moment and Gunn handled Flag’s death pretty well. Quinn and Bloodshot help add fun to the film, with Quinn’s red flag moment being a particular standout.

The Suicide Squad is bursting with style and colorful dialogue, and the overall story is fine for what it is. At the end of the day, this was just another “big monster threatens to destroy the world” type movie, thus there’s nothing unique about Starro, though his powers are cool. Thinker doesn’t stand out as the secondary antagonist; There isn’t much development to his character nor does his personality stand out in a fun and entertaining way. What makes this film work is the dynamic of the characters, the visuals, and the over-the-top action sequences. One particular moment that stands is Harley Quinn’s ass-kicking moment after being kidnapped and tortured. All-in-all, The Suicide Squad won’t be the most original film you’ll see all year; however, it’s surely one of the funniest and action-packed.

So, which film is better? The Suicide Squad. While both films lack compelling villains and a complex story, The Suicide Squad gets the nod because of its cast of interesting characters, gorgeous style, and action sequences.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Pursuit of Love: Period Drama Fanatics, Converge
10 Things You Didn’t Know about HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses”
“A Very Bonang Year” Makes Its Debut On Showmax
The Reason Why Bob Saget Narrated How I Met Your Mother
Deadpool vs. The Suicide Squad: Which R Rated Superhero Flick Is Better?
Memento
Five Movies From The Early 2000s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment
Ranking All The X-Men Films From Best To Worst
Memorable Scenes from Iconic Sci-Fi Movies Recreated in Claymation for DUST
Christina Applegate Announces She Has Multiple Sclerosis
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elissar Zakaria Khoury
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vidyut Jammwal
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sterlin Harjo
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
Anime You Should Watch: Another
What We Know about Wotakoi Season 2 So Far
Boruto: The Power of the Karma Seal Explained and Ranked
10 Tragic Backstories of Your Favorite Happy Anime Characters
Five Video Games Debuting Later This Year To Be Excited For: Part Two
Bring Back the Screen-Game Adaptation
“Parappa the Rapper” Remains a Timeless Masterpiece
Tribeca Festival Adds New Selection For Games