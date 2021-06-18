Even if you don’t know Dean Winters by name, he’s the kind of actor that you’ve probably seen at least a handful of times over the years. His ability to play a wide variety of characters has allowed him to work across genres. His resume now includes dozens of appearances, but most people will probably remember him best for his role in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Oz, and 30 Rock. He is also known for starring in a series of Allstate Insurance commercials. Dean may not have a starring role on every project he’s a part of, but he always shows up to work like he does. Dean’s fans will be happy to know that he currently has several projects in the works and he’s excited to share them with the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dean Winters.
1. He Is A New York Native
Dean was born and raised in New York and he still lives there today. Although he hasn’t started his own family, he has close relationships with his loved ones and he enjoys being close to them. He loves New York so much that he prefers to take jobs that shoot there as opposed to in Los Angeles.
2. He Is A Producer
Being in front of the camera is what has made Dean famous, but acting isn’t the only area of the entertainment industry that has piqued his interest. In 2018, he made his debut as a producer with a short film called A Civilized Life. At the moment, this is his only production credit.
3. His Brother Is An Actor
Dean doesn’t technically come from an acting family, but he isn’t the only one to venture into the entertainment industry. Dean’s brother, Scott Williams Winter, is also a professional actor. Most recently, he played Todd Hastings in the TV series City on a Hill.
4. He Is A Voice Actor
All of Dean’s fans are well aware of the fact that he’s done plenty of live-action movies and shows. However, some may not know that he’s also done a good amount of voice acting over the years. He has voiced characters in a few animated series including American Dad!
5. He Had A Close Call With Death
Everyone has been told that life can change in the blink of an eye, but Dean actually experienced this first hand in 2009 when he came down with a very bad bacterial infection. As a result of the infection, he flatlined in the back of an ambulance and was technically dead for over three minutes. He also contracted gangrene and two and a half toes and a thumb.
6. He Loves To Read
When it comes to his own involvement in the arts, Dean likes to stay in the acting space. However, as a fan, he really enjoys literature. He loves learning new things and reading has become the perfect way for him to do that. Every once in a while, he’ll share what he’s reading on social media.
7. He Has Theater Experience
Dean has been focused on TV and film opportunities for the bulk of his career, but he’s also brought his talents to the stage where he’s found a good deal of success. He has done quite a bit of theater work over the years and he is one of the founders of the Workhouse Theater in Tribeca.
8. He Doesn’t Mind Playing Small Roles
There are lots of actors who only want to work on projects where they can be the star, but Dean has never been that kind of guy. He has never been too concerned about the size of his parts and he has actually embraced many of the smaller roles he’s done.
9. He Almost Hit Josh Duhamel With A Car
Nearly killing someone –even if it is by accident– usually isn’t a good way to start a friendship. However, that’s exactly how Dean’s friendship with Josh Duhamel started. While driving in California, Dean almost ran over Josh with his car. Fortunately, the encounter didn’t cause any bad blood between the two and they went on to enjoy working together on Battle Creek.
10. He Has Nearly 70 Acting Credits
Dean doesn’t always get the respect he deserves, but a quick look at his resume is proof of just how much he’s done over the years. He currently has 66 acting credits (including voice roles and projects that are still in production). There is a very good chance he’ll hit that 100 mark within the next several years.