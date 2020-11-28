Dedee Pfeiffer has had a very interesting career. Although she has nearly 70 on screen credits, she isn’t quite a household name. Her most notable role was a recurring part as Rachel Blenders in the popular 90s series, Cybill. In addition to her small screen roles, Dedee has also done several film roles throughout the years. But in addition to having a pretty lengthy acting resume, Dedee has also taken the time to work on things outside of the entertainment industry. Now she’s back on TV with a role in the new ABC series Big Sky. While she may not have a staring role, her performance is definitely start quality. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dedee Pfeiffer.
1. Michelle Pfeiffer Is Her Sister
If you saw Dedee’s last name and wondered if she was related to award winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer, the answer is yes. She is a few years younger than Michelle and began her acting career slightly later. Dedee’s sister, Lori, is also an actress who is best-known for her appearance in the 1999 movie The Sky Is Falling.
2. She Got Into Acting By Accident
Even though she has two older sisters who are actors, Dedee wasn’t someone who always planned on following in their foot steps. During an interview published on Medium Dedee said, “I became an actor through trial and error. Long story short, by the time I was 18 years old, I had been working numerous jobs since I was 10. My sis (actress Michelle Pfeiffer) was working on Sarface and I told her I wanted to ‘try’ acting because everything else bores the **** out of me!
3. She Has A Master’s Degree In Social Work
Not only is Dedee an actress, she is also a social worker. In 2020, she earned a master’s degree in social work from UCLA. Although she is focused on acting at the moment, she has plans to put her degree to good use. She is especially passionate about working with the houseless community as well as people suffering from mental health and/or substance abuse issues.
4. She’s A Mother
Dedee is a private person and she hasn’t spent much time sharing her business in the spotlight. What we do know, however, is that she is a mother. She has two children from her second marriage with Santiago Gomes. She was also married a third time, but the relationship ended in divorce.
5. She Doesn’t Have A Big Following On Social Media
Since Dedee is a private person, it makes sense that social media wouldn’t be her ‘thing’. Instagram is the only platform where she has an account, and she seems to have only made it to promote Big Sky. At the moment, she has just 520 followers but the number will likely increase as Big Sky gets more popular.
6. She Loves Animals
Helping other people isn’t the only thing Deedee is passionate about. She has a soft spot in her heart for animals and she is passionate about causes relating to rescuing them. On top of that, she is a very proud pet parent. Judging by her Instagram, she has a cat, a dog, and a bird.
7. She Was In An Episode Of Seinfeld
Even though Dedee hasn’t had lots of major roles throughout her career, she’s gotten the chance to be a part of some pretty popular projects, one of which is the popular sitcom, Seinfeld. Dedee appeared on an episode of the show in 1994 where she played a character named Victoria.
8. She Auditioned For Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
In the late 80s, Dedee auditioned for a role in the movie Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. The part ultimately went to Jensen Daggett. Missing out on the role may have felt like a huge loss at the time, other great opportunities came along for Dedee.
9. She’s A Producer
Being in front of the camera is what Dedee is best-known for, but she’s also done her thing behind the scenes. Her page on IMDB profile shows that she has one production credit for two short films that were both released in 2009. There’s no word on whether or not she plans to do more production work in the future.
10. She Likes To Stay Positive
People often talk about the talent and training that goes into a successful acting career, but what people often leave out is the thick skin. In order to make it as an actor, you have to be okay with hearing the word no countless times – this is true no matter how good you are. Being able to maintain a positive attitude no matter how much rejection you face is an important quality, and it’s one that Dedee has.