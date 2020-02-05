Deepfake Video of Detective Pikachu starring Barack Obama

It feels fair to say that if anyone was traumatized in any way by watching the Detective Pikachu movie that this isn’t going to do them any favors considering that Deepfake has to put their own spin on just about anything they come into contact with. But putting Barack Obama in this clip as the lead character is kind of disturbing in a way that only makes the movie that much more cringe-worthy. Tim Bradshaw of Financial Times has more to say on the matter. Of course some folks might have enjoyed the live action movie and gotten a kick out of it so it could be that they’ll like this version and even think it’s amusing in a way. Overall though the success of the movie is something that is kind of subjective since some people would say it worked and others might say that it left them kind of confused and even a bit anxious. For quite some time now Pokemon has been a part of pop culture that a lot of people have fallen headlong into while others have sat back and wondered about since it’s basically a massive game with very dire implications at times involving fantastical creatures that have powers ranging from the most mild and unobtrusive to those that are world-changing and insanely dangerous. Pikachu is only one of the many but somehow the yellow little ball of fluff with the rosy cheeks has become the mascot for the brand and has been the character that many people think about when the mention of Pokemon arises.
To be fair the movie didn’t perform that badly according to critics but it does sound as though casting Ryan Reynolds to voice the titular character was one of the better ideas made throughout the movie since it likely elevated the picture in a way that might not have been possible had he been absent from the cast. It’s amazing to think that one person can make that much of a difference but when that one person has been seen as someone that Hollywood values as a truly talented and gifted individual then it’s usually possible that adding them into just about any script will change things in a big way and get more people to pay attention since their voice alone is sometimes enough to serve as a basis for success that might not have happened without them. Ryan Reynolds after all has been involved in some truly great movies as of late and despite his reputation as Deadpool, which is well-earned thankfully, he’s also been building his funny repertoire throughout the years until he finally found a way to blend it just perfectly with other genres in an attempt to make it work in the most seamless way possible. If you’ll remember he was in Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place back in the late 90s and that was pretty funny. He had a short part in the Kirsten Dunst/Michelle Williams movie Dick, and of course who can forget his role as Monty in the cult classic Waiting. It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds has made a lot of movies better, and I’d be remiss if I forgot about Van Wilder, which became one of the best college movies ever when it was released, largely because it pushed the boundaries even further with a number of gags that were enough to make you gag but laugh at the same time. Yeah, it’s painful but it’s still funny.
He’s definitely gone through different phases since he’s starred in movies such as Chaos Theory, which was funny in certain spots but otherwise more dramatic, a remake of The Amityville Horror that kind of went nowhere, and of course his time in Blade Trinity which a lot of people kind of chose to forget. After that however came Wolverine: Origins which butchered the part of Deadpool, but thankfully helped to give rise to even more interest in the merc with a mouth as the Deadpool movie finally came out and was followed by a sequel eventually. Seeing and hearing him in a Pokemon movie was beyond what a lot of people thought might happen, but again, it’s possibly what elevated the whole movie in a big way since his wisecracking voice and eventual appearance could be what helped the movie to actually win over a number of people. Of course it could have been the fact that it was a Pokemon movie too. All in all though this movie was something that made a lot of people go ‘huh?’ while Pokemon fans were likely ignoring a good number of gaffes that occurred throughout the flick. But seeing this video kind of makes it possible to think that the movie wasn’t so out of control since if Deepfake was allowed to do this on a larger scale it would be a little bit disturbing.