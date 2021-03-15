Being on The Voice is something that lots of singers dream of. So when Deion Warren got his chance to audition for season 20, he knew he had to bring his A game. Deion decided to perform a cover of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and the judges ate it up. By the end of the song, Kelly, Nick, and John turned their chairs around and were eager to get Deion on their team. Deion decided to join John Legend’s team, and most would agree that the two have similarities in style that would make them a great pairing. With lots of people already predicting that Deion will make it to the finals, his journey will definitely be one to watch. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Deion Warren.
1. He’s A Parole Officer
Singing is Deion’s passion, but at the moment it’s not his full-time job. He has been working as a parole officer for the last 5 years and he enjoys being able to be a positive role model for the inmates he works with. Deion earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University.
2. He Got His Start In A Church Choir
Deion has loved music for his entire life. He grew up in the church which is where he got his start singing as a member of the gospel choir. Deion is thankful for what he learned in church and his gospel training still continues to play a role in his singing style
3. The Voice Is His First TV Show
Contestants on The Voice come to the show with all different levels of experience. Many of them have been on other singing competition shows in the past and some of them have even been on previous seasons of The Voice. From what we know, Deion has not been on any other TV shows nor has he auditioned for any.
4. He’s Loves Country Music
Deion typically sings gospel and R&B music so some people may have been a little surprised that he chose to singe a country song for his blind audition. For Deion, the choice seemed totally natural, though. During an interview with the Elizabeth City State University Newsroom Deion said, “I’m a huge fan of country music. It’s something I enjoy a lot.”
5. He Loves To Inspire Others
Music is more than just a way for Deion to entertain people. It’s also a tool for him to inspire all of the people who hears his voice. Deion hopes to use his platform as a way to empower people and let them know that they have the power to accomplish their dreams.
6. He’s A Sigma
Greek letter organizations have played a very important role in the African American community for more than 100 years. As a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Deion is very proud to be a part of that legacy. The fraternity boasts a long list of noteworthy members including Morris Chestnut, Blair Underwood, and Malik Yoba.
7. He’s In A Band
Just because The Voice is Deion’s first competition show doesn’t mean that he’s new to performing. He is a member of a band called New Band on the Block and he has performed with the group all over North Carolina. In 2020, the group released a song called “Fantasy”. Being part of a band has given him lots of time to prepare for his journey as a solo artist.
8. He’s Hasn’t Released Any Music
Even though Deion has recorded and released music with his band, it doesn’t appear that he has put any music out as a solo artist. There’s also no information that suggests he’s currently working on any projects. Now that his fan base is growing, there are a lot of people out there who would love to hear Deion release some of his own music.
9. He Loves Fashion
Not only is Deion going to sound his best every time he steps on stage, but he’s also going to make sure he looks his best. He has a great sense of style. During college he was even part of a modeling competition. Putting outfits together is another way he likes to express his creativity.
10. He Has A YouTube Channel
Deion started a YouTube channel back in 2009 and he’s uploaded a handful of videos since then including one video of him singing. Since more people will probably be coming to the channel thanks to The Voice it would be cool to see him be a little more consistent with his content.