Getting the chance to act on Broadway is something that many actors dream of, however, for DeMarius Copes it’s already become the reality of his career. The talented young actor has appeared in the Broadway production of Mean Girls where he earned lots of recognition for his skills. Now he is getting ready to take his talents to the screen with a role in the upcoming movie, Dear Evan Hansen. The film is a remake of the play of the same name which made its debut appearance in 2015. News of DeMarius joining the cast has a lot of people excited to see what he brings to the big screen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about DeMarius Copes.
1. He’s A Talented Singer
DeMarius’ acting skills are what he has become best-known for, but he’s also got an incredible voice. He loves to express himself through singing and his fans love to hear him. In a Q&A on Instagram, he said that his love for singing came entirely from his grandmother.
2. He Enjoys Traveling
DeMarius is definitely the kind of person who likes to have as much fun as possible. Since acting can be a very time consuming career, when he does get a break he likes to make the most of it. Traveling is one of his favorite ways to do that. He has gotten the chance to visit several different countries including Spain and St. Maarten.
3. He Has A YouTube Channel
YouTube has become one of the most popular streaming platforms and creative people now flock to it and droves. Although DeMarius might not be a consistent YouTuber, he does have a channel where he’s posted a variety of videos including vlogs and Q&As. His channel currently has over 176,000 views.
4. He Would Probably Be A Teacher If He Weren’t Acting
Performing is definitely DeMarius’ calling in life. If you’ve ever seen him act you’ll probably find it impossible to imagine him doing anything else. However, in his Instagram Q&A he said that if he weren’t acting he would probably teaching or working with people who have special needs.
5. One Of His Mentors Is His Greatest Inspiration
No matter what line of work you’re in, inspiration is very important. This is especially true for people who work in industries that require lots of creativity. Sometimes that inspiration comes in the form of a person and that’s exactly the case for DeMarius. One of his biggest inspirations is his mentor and fellow actor, Rufus Bonds Jr.
6. He’s A Member Of The LGBT Community
DeMarius is an openly gay man and he is very proud of who he is. Although it can be difficult for people in the spotlight to share certain things about themselves, he has never shied away from letting it be known that he is part of the LGBT community. He has also used his platform to show his support for LGBT rights.
7. He Loves The Beach
The Los Angeles area is known all over the world for its warm weather and beautiful beaches. now that DeMarius is based in Los Angeles, these are things he can take advantage of on a regular basis. When he has free time, he loves to spend it relaxing at the beach.
8. He’s From Alabama
DeMarius was born and raised in Birmingham, AL which is where he started his acting career. He is very proud of his city and the opportunities it gave him, but it goes without saying that Birmingham isn’t the best place to pursue a professional acting career. He relocated to the east coast and then eventually made his way to California.
9. He Didn’t Start Acting Until High School
Lots of actors have stories about how they’ve been acting since they were little kids, however, DeMarius’ story is a little bit different. He didn’t get involved with acting until he was in high school. He said, ” I started training as dancer when I was 15 yeas old. I had a lot of ideas of what I wanted to do in the entertainment world but I definitely didn’t grow up wanting to specifically be on Broadway. I just knew that I wanted to entertain people – be on stage, perhaps.”
10. He Attended Rider University
Once DeMarius fell in love with acting he knew he wanted to take it seriously and perfect his craft. He attended Rider University in New Jersey where he majored in musical theater. While there he also started acting in some local productions. It’s unclear whether or not he earned his degree.