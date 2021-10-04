10 Things You Didn’t Know about Denise Garcia

Lonzo Ball is a well-known name in the sports industry. The famous basketball player is not only an NBA player with a big name but also a reality show star. He has his own show on Facebook Watch called, “Ball in the Family,” and he’s made himself a big name. He is also famous for his on-again, off-again relationship with his girlfriend, Denise Garcia. They’ve been on and off for many years, and she’s become somewhat of a star in her own right simply because of that. However, she’s more than just a famous WAG, and now the world is curious to learn more about her.
1. She is Young
Garcia was born on April 14, 1996. She was born in West Covina, California, where she also grew up. She attended Chino Hills High School, and she even stuck around the California area for part of her college education. She didn’t stay forever, but she did stay for a while.
2. She is Educated
She is a young woman who did go to college, and she moved. She went to both UCLA and Seattle University. She was a great student who focused on her athletics and her grades, and she was good. Her college transcripts speak highly of the time she spent furthering her education.
3. She is a College Athlete
In addition to being a super famous sports girlfriend, she is also a former college athlete. When she was in school at UCLA and at Seattle University, she was a soccer player. She was good, too, and many people become familiar with her during her time as a college athlete.
4. She is a Mom
She is a mom, and she had a baby young. She gave birth to her daughter, Zoey Christina Bell, on July 22, 2018. She and Lonzo Ball welcomed their daughter after several years of dating, and they are proud parents even when they are not together.
5. Ball is Her High School Sweetheart
Lonzo Ball is the young man she’s been dating off and on since she was a high school student. They met in classes when they were both kids, and they began dating throughout their high school careers. They did end their relationship for a time following the birth of their daughter, but they reconciled in 2020.
6. Her Pregnancy Was Not Planned
She was in her last year of college when she got pregnant. It was shocking for her as an athlete to find this out, but she welcomed her pregnancy. Ball was a first-year NBA player, and their entire life was a big change all at once. From her focusing on graduating college to him focusing on being in the NBA for the first time, to adding a new baby to their family: It was a lot for them to handle.
7. She Endured Ugly Rumors
While she was pregnant with their daughter, Denise Garcia went through a lot. She had to listen to the rumors that she got pregnant on purpose. The rumors are all the traditional types. She did it on purpose. She wanted to get married. Things weren’t good for them, and she thought pregnancy would fix it. She heard it all, and she made it clear it was nothing of the sort.
8. She is an Influencer
Now that she’s a mom and a graduate and so many other great things, Garcia is also an Instagram influencer. She spends her time modeling and working with different brands. She has almost a half million followers, and she’s making good money on her influencing career.
9. She is Doing Well
There are some rumors that her own personal net worth is anywhere from $1 million to $5 million thanks to her own career and her work on the internet. Her boyfriend is worth a rumored $11 to $12 million, so it’s safe to say that this young couple and their baby are doing all right in life.
10. She’s Fairly Open with Fans
While we know that there are many things in her personal life she likely does not share with her fans and her friends, but she is also good about sharing as much as she can and as she is comfortable with. She gives fans a real look into her life when the camera is not on, and she is not shy about sharing things that might not always be comfortable. This may be why she’s become so popular online and why her fans love her so much.