Denzel Whitaker has the type of talent that people don’t get to see very often. His acting skills and overall creative ability have put him on the path to eventually become a legend. He began his career in the early 2000s with the film Training Day. Since then, he has continued to climb towards bigger opportunities and he’s found a lot of success. You will likely recognize him from things like All That and the TV series The Purge. Denzel also has several projects in the works that will give him even more opportunities to shine. When it’s all said and done, Denzel might just end up being one of the most memorable stars of his generation. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Denzel Whitaker.
1. He Does More Than Acting
Acting is what most people typically associate Denzel with, but he truly is a multi-talented person. As a creative person to his core, he loves getting involved with ever part of the production process. He has experience writing, directing, and producing and we’ll likely continue to see more behind the scenes work from him in the years to come.
2. He’s A California Native
Denzel was born and raised in a small city in California called Torrence. His hometown is only about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles. He has always loved storytelling and it was clear from an early age that he had a special talent. He was only 11-years-old when he made his first on screen appearance and the rest is history.
3. He Was Named After Denzel Washington
With a name inspired by the award winning actor Denzel Washington, some would argue that Denzel Whitaker was fated to become an actor. Not only is he named after Washington, but Denzel cites him as one of his favorite actors and overall inspirations.
4. He Started His Own Company
On top of being creative, Denzel is also all about his business. He is the founder of an entertainment company called Black Mouf. According to the business’ website, “Black Mouf Entertainment strives to be a leading entertainment company focused on the production of film, television, and web content globally. From humble beginnings, it is the company’s goal to expand and mature while never losing it’s youthful imagination.”
5. He Isn’t Related To Forest Whitaker
Thanks to his last name, lots of people have automatically assumed that Denzel is related to Forest Whitaker. There have even been rumors that the two are father and son. In reality, however, the two aren’t related at all. Ironically though, Forest Whitaker played Denzel’s father in The Great Debaters.
6. He Is A Spider-Man Fan
At one point in time, almost everybody has been fascinated by at least one superhero. For Denzel, that hero is Spider-Man. When asked what he would pick if he could choose a super power, Denzel told Seventeen, “I would want to have Spider-Man’s web slinging abilities. I always thought it’d be cool to swing around the city jumping off of buildings and free diving.”
7. He Wanted To Be An Astronaut
Acting may be Denzel’s calling, but that doesn’t mean he’s thought about what it would be like to do something else. While talking to Seventeen he revealed that he’s always secretly wanted to be an astronaut. Unfortunately for him, however, he’s afraid of heights.
8. He Loves Underground Hip-Hop
TV and film aren’t the only areas of the arts that Denzel loves. He is also a big music fan and he especially loves listening to underground hip-hop. His music taste doesn’t stop there, though. He enjoys listening to all kinds of things including techno, house, and 80s rock.
9. He Is Into Fashion
Denzel may not be a professional model, but he certainly has the fashion sense to be one. He loves being able to express himself through his outfits and he has a lot of style. Whether he’s pulling up to a red carpet event or just stepping out with friends, you can bet that Denzel is going to be looking his best.
10. He’s A Voice Actor
Denzel has spent the majority of his career doing live action work, but he’s got another trick up his sleeve: voice acting. He made his voice acting debut in 2005 in an episode of What’s New, Scooby-Doo? He has also voiced characters in projects such as The Ant Bully and The Boondocks. That being said, it’s been nearly a decade since he’s taken any voice roles, so it’ll be interesting to see if he ever decides to get back into it.