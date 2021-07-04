DeObia Oparei has the kind of talent you don’t see every day. His commanding presence has allowed him to give memorable performances, even when he was only playing minor roles. On top of that, DeObia is the kind of actor who can easily move between genres and play a wide variety of characters. He is most well known for being in movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Independence Day: Resurgence. He has also been in several TV shows including Game of Thrones. Many fans are looking forward to seeing him in an upcoming movie called The Gray Man although a release date hasn’t been announced. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about DeObia Oparei.
1. He Got Into Acting As A Coping Mechanism
DeObia has been open about the fact that he didn’t have the best upbringing. During an interview with Schon Magazine he described himself as a “volatile child” who had a “brutal childhood”. He shared that acting became the perfect outlet for all of the rage he built up over the years.
2. He Has Nigerian Roots
DeObia was born and raised in England, but his family is originally from Nigeria. As far as we can tell, DeObia still lives in England and he hasn’t expressed any interest in relocating. At one point in his childhood, DeObia lived with a foster family due to issues in his home.
3. He Likes To Stay Active
Something that often gets overlooked when people talk about acting is the fact that it can be a very physically demanding professional. For that reason, staying in shape can be very helpful. DeObia is the kind of person who loves to get out and get active and exercise is a part of his regular routine. That doesn’t mean that he spends hours upon hours in the gym, though. He loves to get outside and work out by doing things like going hiking.
4. He’s Loves To Read
If there’s one thing DeObia loves, it’s a good story. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually find him getting lost in a good book. Like most avid readers, DeObia enjoys reading a wide variety of things. Occasionally, he’ll even share photos of the book he’s reading with his social media followers.
5. He Has Theater Experience
Movies and TV shows are what most people know DeObia from, but some may not realize that he actually got his start on stage. Theater will always be near and dear to his heart. He told Schon Magazine, “A foundation in theatre gave me my confidence and identity, as an actor, not film.”
6. He Loves Fashion
Even outside of acting, DeObia loves to express himself and he isn’t afraid to step outside of the box. Fashion has given him a great way to express his creativity and he loves experimenting with different styles and designs. He has a very fluid sense of style and enjoys being able to switch it up and wear whatever he feels comfortable in.
7. He’s A Playwright
Acting is how the world was introduced to DeObia, but it’s not the only way he likes to share stories. Writing is actually what he’s most passionate about and he has written several plays over the years. His first play was a comedy/drama titled crazyblackmuthaf**kin’self.
8. He Isn’t Shy About Standing Up For What He Believes In
DeObia certainly isn’t the kind of person who is going to bite his tongue to make other people feel comfortable. On the contrary, he has been very mindful about using his platform as a way to shed light on the issues that are important to him. He has very openly spoken out against racism and police brutality, and he has become an activist for change.
9. He Isn’t Afraid Of A Challenge
There are lots of actors who like to play it safe and only do what they know has worked for them. That isn’t DeObia’s style, though. He loves to try new things and he doesn’t back down from opportunities that put his skills to the test. Having this mindset has allowed him to grow in his craft.
10. He Was In A Video Game
DeObia has a nice and smooth voice, and he’s decided to put it to good use outside of his traditional live-action roles. In 2018, DeObia did some voice work for the video game World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. To date, that is his only voice credit and it’s unclear if he plans to do more.