Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deonna McNeill

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deonna McNeill

16 seconds ago

Married at First Sight is easily one of the most bizarre shows on TV. Each season, a group of people agree to marry a complete stranger after meeting them for the first time at the alter. As you can imagine, the show has had lots of unhappy endings, but Deonna McNeill’s relationship with her husband, Greg, seems to be one of the few that have managed to make it work. Deonna and Greg met during season nine of the show. At first, it was clear that Deonna was hesitant to really invest herself in the situation, but they have come along way and now they are expecting their first child together. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Deonna McNeill from Married at First Sight.

1. She Loves To Travel

Traveling is arguably one of the best experiences a person could have. Whether it’s traveling across the world or simply going on a day trip here and there, it’s nice to get away from what you know and be exposed to new things. Deonna loves traveling and has gotten the chance to visit other countries including Peru and Bolivia.

2. She Said “I Love You” First

If you watched Deonna on MAFS, you probably remember that she was very hesitant to open up to Greg in the beginning. She was definitely trying to takes things so and it eventually got to the point where some viewers questioned whether or not she genuinely liked Greg. However, it looks like all she needed was a little bit of time. During an interview with The Real Husbands of CofC, Deonna shared that she was actually the first one to say i love you.

3. She Still Keeps In Touch With Some Of Her MAFS Cast Mates

Being on a show like Married at First Sight is something that no one could ever relate to unless they’ve been through the experience. Needless to say, cast members usually tend to form a special bond over the course of the experiment. Although it’s been nearly two years since filming ended, Deonna and Greg have remained in touch with fellow season nine couple, Beth and Jamie.

4. She Has An MBA

Education is something that has always been important to Deonna and she has worked hard to pursue an education that has helped her reach her professional goals. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Winthrop University. She when went on to earn an MBA from the same school.

5. She Started A Clothing Company

In addition to being husband and wife, Deonna and Greg are now business partners, too. They started an apparel line called Akpesiri. According to the business’ website, Akpesiri is Greg’s middle name as well as a common Nigerian phrase meaning “good life”.

6. She’s A Very Adventurous Person

Deonna is the type of person who is always down to go on an adventure and try something new. That’s obviously a huge part of the reason why she was willing to take the risk to go on Married at First Sight. At the beginning of her relationship with Greg her adventurous nature seemed to clash with his more cautious personality, but they seem to have worked things out.

7. Her Faith Is Important To Her

Religion wasn’t something we saw Greg and Deonna discuss deeply during their time on the show, but it is something that is very important to both of them. They are both Christians and their religious beliefs have heavily influenced the way they live their lives.

8. She’s An Aunt

Deonna may be expecting her first child, but she and Greg have already gotten some good parenting practice in thanks to their adorable little nephew. She is a very proud aunt and she loves spending as much time with her sister and nephew as she possibly can.

9. She’s Still A MAFS Fan

Married at First Sight is a guilty pleasure show for lots of people, and Deonna McNeill is included on that list. Even though her time on the series is over (unless she and Greg get their own spin-off) she still likes to watch the show. In addition to re-watching her own season on Netflix, she’s also been keeping up with the current season.

10. She’s Into Natural Hair Care

While on the show, Deonna got lots of praise for her hair. She loves trying different natural hair styles and she works hard to keep her hair looking and feeling healthy. Some of her followers on Instagram have even requested that she make a YouTube channel to share hair tips and tutorials.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Get Ready Because an UNO Game Show is Coming to Television
Is Dr. Pimple Popper Really The Salve Society Needs Right Now?
Check Out The 1967 Spider-Man Intro But With Miles Morales
It’s Possible We’ll See Screech is Saved by the Bell Reboot Gets a Second Season
Check Out LOTR’s Uruk-hai Walking With Normal Voices
Let’s Get Real Here: Another Back to the Future Movie is Inevitable
No Time To Die Had a Stunt That Required a Ton of Coca Cola
Judd Apatow Teaming up With Netflix for a Pandemic Comedy
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deonna McNeill
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cole LaBrant
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Hsiung
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Richard Schiff
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare
The Trailer For PS5’s Project Athia is Worth a Watch