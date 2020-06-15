10 Things You Didn’t Know about Design at Your Door

COVID-19 has resulted in most people spending a lot more time at home than they could have imagined. With more time in the house also comes more time to work on those home renovation projects you’ve been putting off for months. Thanks to HGTV’s new show, Design at Your Door, a lucky group of people will now get to do those projects with the help of home design professionals. The show will feature several HGTV stars who will work with homeowners via video chat to help redesign a room in their house. Not only will viewers get to see some awesome transformations, but the stories will also be heartwarming. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about HGTV’s Design at Your Door.
1. Participants Will Learn Lasting Skills
Even though the homeowners on Design at Your Door will have to do more work than participants on other home design shows, it definitely won’t be in vain. By completing the design project on their own, the homeowners will learn skills that will likely come in handy down the line as they embark on other projects.
2. You’ll See Some Familiar Faces
The homeowners won’t have to worry about whether they’re in good hands when they start working on their project. The coaches on Design at Your Door will include some of the network’s most well-known stars such as David Bromstad, Tiffany Brooks, and Maureen McCormick.
3. The Homeowners Will Receive Surprises
Since the premise of the show is that homeowners will complete the design projects on their own with the help of coaches, you may be wondering how they’ll have what they need to get the job done. This is where HGTV will step in. According to a press release for the show, boxes of surprises will be delivered to the homeowners doors that includes all the items they’ll need. These items can range from simple things like paint to bigger items like sofas.
4. The Series Is Entirely Self Shot
Although quarantine has been frustrating for lots of people, it’s also brought about lots of new and creative ideas.Â Shows like Design at Your Door are the result ofÂ that creativity. Since formal production has been halted for the time being, the concept of Design at Your Door is that the entire series is self shot. HGTV will give homeowners all the equipment they need to record.
5. Homeowners Only Have A Few Days To Complete The Project
In reality, home design projects can often takes weeks — sometimes even months to complete. However, the homeowners on Design at Your Door won’t have the luxury of time when it comes to their renovations. Instead, they will have just a few days to get everything done from start to finish.
6. The Design Experts Have Never Seen The Space In Person
Having a good understanding of the space you’re working with is very important when you start any kind of design project. However, due to the circumstances, the design coaches will have to give advice without ever having seen the space. This element will certainly put the coaches’ skills to the test.
7. Some Of The Families Are Essential Workers
If you’re looking for a show with a feel good angle, Design at Your Door could be just what you need. Not only will the show scratch your itch for a good transformation story, but some of the homeowners’ stories will tug on your heart strings. Several of the participants on the show are first responders who have been working through the pandemic.
8. The Projects Aren’t Easy
What fun would the show be if all the projects were things the homeowners could do on their own anyway? Luckily, that won’t be the case. Participants on the show will be tasked with renovating an entire room which will prove to be a major challenge in most cases.
9. 16 Homeowners Are Participating In The Show
There are 16 lucky homeowners who have been chosen to participate on Design at Your Door.Â While we know that the first episode will premiere in June 11th, we don’t know exactly how many episodes will be included in the first season. Judging by some of the network’s other new shows, there will be at least four.
10. Submissions Are Still Open For The Show
If you’re interested in participating on Design at Your Door, it looks like you may still have a chance. The casting page for the show is still live and appears to still be accepting applications. If you’re interesting in applying, keep in mind “Participants must be comfortable with doing the work themselves. They must also be tech savvy, know how to use video conference software, and be absolutely comfortable recording their journey,”