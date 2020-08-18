Designer Reenacts ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ In Quarantine

One thing that can be said about quarantine is that it’s definitely inspiring creativity in some folks since this reimagining of 2001: A Space Odyssey is kind of brilliant even though it’s kind of an eye-rolling moment as well. There’s nothing to take away from the fact that it is amusing and well done since by using whatever was in the house this woman managed to convey the feeling of the movie and the emotions of it, kind of, by taking what she had in order to make something that was eerily similar in its own way. But the reason why it’s worth an eye roll is that a lot of people have gone online to complain and to bemoan the idea that they have to stay indoors and that they have to limit their time around the public and yet, as we’ve seen, many people disregard this and whether they’re wearing masks or not have gone out and lived their lives regardless of what’s been said. The arguments over whether this is safe are not aren’t something I’m going to get into, but the idea that people are being made to live in fear and are moaning about having to stay at home more often is something that kind of needs to be laughed at, otherwise, it’s just too depressing to think about.
Isolation does strange things to people at times, but this woman gets a lot of points for being creative since it goes a long way towards showing that a person can do something with their time and it doesn’t have to involve crying that they’re losing their freedoms or are being forced to endure something unlike anyone else. The fact is that a lot of introverts, especially those that work from home, might be laughing pretty hard right now at people that are crying about not being able to get outside and do what they want. It’s especially funny since this really isn’t the truth. You’re allowed to go outside, you’re allowed to go places where people aren’t congregating, and you’re allowed to find ways that can help to stave off the boredom. Not having a job, not having the money to pay rent, and not being able to pay for certain things that are necessities, those are actual hardships. What people are experiencing at this point in their lives is an inconvenience that they don’t like and aren’t able to think around for one reason or another. But thankfully some folks have found ways around this since they’ve decided to get inventive and find different activities that can keep them busy and keep them from going stir crazy.
This isn’t the first individual reenact a movie scene, but it’s definitely one of the more interesting ones out there since she took it to a different level that was low to no-budget but was still haunting in its own way since a lot of people can probably feel the plight that she and many others have been going through. It’s true that being stuck at home can be a pain in the backside, especially for those that are ready to get up and go at the drop of a hat. But these are different times than we remember growing up, and thanks to a variety of factors, fear-mongering being just one of them, the current state of our world is that it’s become overly paranoid and fearful in a way that can be dangerous if taken too far, but is a bit comical and even ridiculous when one really thinks about it. But thankfully there are plenty of people out there like this woman that are doing something that can help others find a bit of entertainment and to feel what everyone else is going through at this time in a very entertaining way.
There are those of us that might be able to show empathy and possibly even sympathy towards those that believe that quarantining is the only way to go, but a lot of other folks are of the mind that being stuck in quarantine isn’t just ridiculous, it’s bound to have even more negative side effects than some people have already reported. The depression and suicide rates are being highly debated when it comes to the quarantine efforts that have been ongoing for the last several months, but even that isn’t about to get that much empathy from a lot of people, especially since we live in a time when technology can connect people in one way or another for a fraction of the price that it used to cost. If you’re feeling lonely, pick up the phone, get on Zoom or Skype, and let someone know how you’re feeling. Reach out to a friend and just talk. There’s no quarantine in the world that can stop that.