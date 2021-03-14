We’ve all heard time and time again, that money can’t buy love but the Lifetime show Marrying Millions has shown us that it can certainly make love more interesting. The series follows 6 couples in which one person is wealthy and the other is a bit more financially challenged. Desiry Hall and her fiance, Rodney joined the show in season two, and they quickly became one of the most entertaining couples. Although their relationship is a little peculiar and most viewers would agree there’s some serious red flags, Desiry and Rodney both seem to be interested in making it work. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Desiry Hall.
1. She’s A New York Native
Marrying Millions fans are probably aware of the fact that Desiry currently lives in the Los Angeles area. What most viewers don’t know is that she is originally from Brooklyn, NY. It’s unclear exactly how long she’s been living in L.A. but she doesn’t appear to have any plans to move back to the east coast.
2. She’s An Actress
Marry Millions may be Desiry’s first time doing a reality show, but it’s certainly not her first time being in front of the camera. She’s actually an actress and she’s been in a handful of movies over the last 15ish years. The fact that she’s an actress obviously begs the question of whether or not her and Rodney’s relationship is real. Some sources have suggested that she’s actually a paid actress hired to do the show.
3. She Met Rodney Through A Friend
The fact that Rodney lives in Maryland and Desiry lives in Los Angeles has made a lot of people wonder how their paths even crossed in the first place. During an interview with People, Desiry shared that she and Rodney met through a mutual friend. Desiry also mentioned that she wanted to get to know Rodney from the first time she saw him.
4. She May Be A Mother
Since the whole point of Marrying Millions is to focus on the relationships, we don’t get to learn too much about the cast members outside of that. Needless to say, Desiry hasn’t talked much about her personal life, but there is a chance she may have at least one daughter. In 2014, she posted a picture of a young girl named Destiny Harris and a follower questioned whether or not the girl was Desiry’s daughter.
5. She Works For A Non Profit
If you’re a fan of the show and you’ve ever wondered whether or not Desiry has a job, the answer is yes. She works for a non-profit organization in the Los Angeles area. While she really loves her job, non-profits are known for not being the most well-paying opportunities.
6. She’s Serious About Her Faith
Desiry hasn’t shared the specifics about her religious views, but one thing we do know is that her faith in God is one of the most important things in her life. In fact, due to her religion she refuses to have sex before marriage which has proven to be a point of tension in her relationship with Rodney.
7. She’s Been Married Before
Desiry certainly isn’t new to the idea of walking down the aisle. According to Meaww, Desiry has been married twice. Hopefully the third time really does end up being the charm for her. This time, she’s also hoping to get her dream wedding. As far as we know, Rodney has never been married.
8. It’s Unclear Whether She And Rodney Are Still Together
Since the first time they appeared on the show, viewers have questioned the authenticity of Desiry and Rodney’s relationship. Still, however, they still seem to keep defying the odds – at least when the cameras are rolling. Whether or not they’re still together is yet to be determined, however, the fact that they still follow each other on Instagram is a good sign.
9. She Studied Criminal Justice
According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned an associates degree in criminal justice/political science from the New York City Police Department. Since this isn’t an actual school, it’s a little unclear whether or not she really has an associates degree in those fields.
10. She Loves Inspiring Others
Some people may think that Desiry is all about being seen, but what she’s really all about is helping others. A blurb on her LinkedIn profile states, “I love working and interacting with people. Truth be told it leaves me with a sense of self worth knowing I have the power to help others simply by listening to effectively assist, uplift and empower people. PRICELESS!”