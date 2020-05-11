Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desta Ostapyk

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desta Ostapyk

39 seconds ago

For two years, Desta Ostapyk was a prominent figure on the HGTV series, Love It or List It. Her outgoing personality was an instant hit, and her impeccable design skills often left viewers stunned. So when she left the show in 2010, lots of people were caught off guard. In the years since, Desta has been largely absent from TV, but that doesn’t mean that things have come to a halt for her. Since leaving the show, Desta has continued to do what she loves, and she’s been working on some cool projects. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Desta Ostapyk.

1. She Owns A Design Company

The reality TV cameras may have stopped rolling for Desta about a decade ago, but she is still putting her talents to good use by helping to create beautiful spaces for others. She is an entrepreneur and business owner. She runs a company called Designs by Desta and offers several services including interior design, space planning, and color consulting.

2. She’s Been Doing Design Projects Since Childhood

Working in design has been Desta’s calling since she was a kid. In A YouTube video, she said “When I was younger, my mom had me involved in taking [off] my own wallpaper, my window treatments, and even crafts too. We would go to the craft store and she would say ‘okay we’re gonna make this’ so we would go home and I would be the one who ended up making it.”

3. She’s Worked With Make-A-Wish Canada

The Make-A-Wish foundation is known all over the world for helping terminally ill children get the opportunity to experience something they’ve always wanted to. Desta completed a project with the organization where she redesigned a bedroom for a young child.

4. She Loves Kettle Corn

Who doesn’t love a good snack? Especially after a long and stressful day at work. For Desta, her go-to snack is kettle corn, but she’s not into the microwavable stuff. When she gets home from work, she loves to make a fresh batch of popcorn on the stove.

5. She Was In Another Show After Love It or List It

Lots of people missed seeing Desta on TV whens he left the cast of Love It or List It. However, that wasn’t the last time she graced the small screen. In 2016, she appeared on 8 episodes of the Canadian home renovation series, Game of Homes. There’s no telling whether or not she will ever decide to return to TV, but her fans certainly hope so.

6. She Enjoys Sunday Brunch

Sometimes it really is the simple things that make our experiences the best. Desta loves getting together with her good friends and going to brunch. These days, spending a Sunday out at a restaurant to enjoy brunch with friends seems like ancient history. But once things start getting back to normal, a nice Sunday brunch will probably be one of the first things Desta does.

7. She Makes Candles

If you thought interior design was the only thing Desta could do, it’s time to think again. She is a creative through and through and loves to make all sorts of things. On Instagram, she shared that she made a “Grapefruit Musk soy candle with rose quartz”.

8. She Studied Interior Design

No matter how naturally talented you are, it’s always helpful to educate yourself on how you can continue to hone your skills. For Desta, that education came in the form of studying interior design at Toronto International Academy of Design and Technology. After graduating, was lucky enough to get a job in her field almost immediately.

9. Her Surroundings Inspire Her

If you ask 10 creative people what inspires them, you’ll probably get 10 different answers. That’s because the creative process is different for everyone, and finding something to make you feel inspired can be easier said than done. In Desta’s case, she simply finds her muse in the things around her. She relies heavily on her surroundings to get her creative juices flowing.

10. She Loves Combining Old And New

In the design world, there is sometimes a tendency to want to keep up with trends. However, Desta prefers to take a different approach. One of the things that makes Desta’s design style unique is the fact that loves combining new and old elements into her work. Doing so adds character and depth to the projects that she works on.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Watch Jimmy Fallon Play Nicolas Cage As Joe Exotic In Funny Video
Yellowstone Season 2
What We Learned from The Yellowstone Season 3 Trailer
TV Adaptation of The Midnight Club in Development at Netflix
Five Possible Hopper Backstories We’ll See on Stranger Things Season 4
Suzy Q Documentary Trailer “Utopia” is Worth a Look
A Dungeons & Dragons Movie in Development with Former Marvel VP
Scream 5 Is Likely Happening and Neve Campbell Might Return
What Will a Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie Even Look Like?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desta Ostapyk
Kevin Smith Reveals Valuable Carrie Fisher Advice He Received
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melissa Leo
Check Out This Aerial View of a Deserted Disneyland
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft