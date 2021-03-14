Destiny 2: Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season of the Chosen

Bungie’s latest weekly “This Week at Bungie” blog post talked about a lot including Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2. This was specifically so that new players that may not know much about the challenging endgame activity can get somewhat of a better understanding of what they are and why you should do them. This Season is a bit different for a couple of reasons like Gilded titles and Adept weapons introduced into Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season of the Chosen, but we’ll talk more about that later. So what do you need to know about Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 (specifically in Season of the Chosen)? Find out below!
Grandmaster Nightfalls
Bungie had a bit of a refresher for new players on what exactly a Grandmaster Nightfall is, so here’s what they had to say about that:
“Are you ready for a challenge? Starting on March 16, Grandmaster Nightfalls become available. Never heard of a Grandmaster Nightfall before? No problem. Let’s get you up to speed.”
- Strike Difficulty is set to 1350 Power
- Minimum Power required is 1325
- Contest Mode is enabled, so even if you go higher than 1325, you will be capped
- Each strike will have a specific set of modifiers to ramp up the difficulty, so make sure to inspect each one to know which Champions you’ll face, and what other challenges await you
- One Grandmaster Nightfall will be available each week until April 20
- Starting April 20, you’ll have the opportunity to blaze through all available Grandmaster Nightfalls through a direct launch playlist
- If you miss a week, the final three weeks of the Season are your opportunity to catch up!
This Season (Season 13) will also be your first opportunity to earn Adept weapons through a PvE activity. While Shadow Price, Palindrome, and The SWARM have each been available when completing lower difficulties of Nightfalls, Adept versions will only be available through Grandmaster difficulty. These weapons grant additional stat bonuses when Masterworked, and can be socketed with Adept weapon mods. You can earn these mods in Trials of Osiris and you’ll be able to earn them through Grandmaster Nightfalls as well. This will also be your very first opportunity to earn a Gilded version of the “Conqueror title.” So make sure you’re prepared to face one of the hardest 3-member activities you will ever face in Destiny 2 if you want to get a god-roll Adept Palindrome.
Obtaining Conqueror
Titles? Conqueror? Gilding? What does it all mean? Well, Destiny 2 has these things called Titles and there’s a title for just about every activity in the game including Gambit, Crucible, Trials of Osiris, and of course Grandmaster Nightfalls. There’s been a few changes made to the Conqueror title for Destiny 2 in Season of the Chosen, so let’s take a look at how you can now obtain your first level of the Conqueror title!
Lightbearer
- Earn the high score in Nightfall: The Ordeal (150,000)
Breaker of Champions
- Defeat Champions in Nightfall: The Ordeal (100)
Conqueror’s Discipline
- Complete a Grandmaster Ordeal strike with each subclass (Arc, Solar, Void, Stasis)
Total Conquest
- Complete 6 different Grandmaster Ordeal strikes (6)
By far, I think the hardest of these Conqueror triumphs to complete will be Conqueror’s Discipline as it forces you to use subclasses that you may or may not be comfortable using, so you’ll definitely have to break out of your comfort zone if you want to obtain that sweet Conqueror title.
Gilding Conqueror
This Season, Bungie implemented the ability to “gild” your titles by completing various additional objectives. While the Conqueror title is currently unavailable to earn unless you’ve earned and unlocked it in previous seasons, you’ll have to wait to unlock and then gild your very own Conqueror title until April 20, 2021. Bungie has some advice on how to take on these strikes themselves: “Now’s the time to form a fireteam and start strategizing how you’ll work together to overcome the challenge. Smoke bombs might come in handy when things are looking dire, or a well-placed Nova Bomb to eliminate some Champions that have been stunned near each other. Word on the street is that the Cult of Aeon is rising up through the ranks, helping Guardians to keep their ammunition stocked during the fight.” We don’t currently know what the requirements to gild the Conqueror title will be, but I’m sure we’ll find out on April 20 when Grandmaster Nightfalls for Season of the Chosen launch.
The Grandmaster Nightfalls for Season of the Chosen are The Devil’s Lair, The Arms Dealer, Proving Grounds, Warden of Nothing, Fallen S.A.B.E.R., and The Insight Terminus. Will you be participating this Season?