Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.1.0.1 Patch Notes

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.1.0.1 Patch Notes

It’s time for another Destiny 2 hotfix. Released on Tuesday, February 23, the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.1 detail quite a few fixes for the game including fixes for Battlegrounds, strikes, UI, and gameplay. With a live games a service title, there’s bound to be plenty of issues with the game as time goes on, but it seems that (for the most part) Bungie stays on top of a bunch of the issues in the game – except for cheating and 3-peeking with Swords in Trials of Osiris. While it is unfortunate that with each new update and expansion to the game there seems to be new issues that break the game, it is nice to see that Bungie has started to fix a majority of them with relative quickness. So what exactly was changed in the new Destiny 2 hotfix in 3.1.0.1 patch notes?

Activities

Battlegrounds

  • Fixed an issue where Umbral Engrams could spawn under the ground when the engram inventory is full.
  • Fixed an issue where generators could not be destroyed when fireteam members or combatants were within close proximity.
  • Fixed an issue where players were respawning in the Land Tank after disconnects and becoming trapped.

Strikes

  • Fixed an issue where players could not access Fallen S.A.B.E.R. in the Strikes Playlist or Direct Launch Node. (Yay!)

UI

  • Fixed formatting of Seasonal Rank strings where text was overlapping
  • Fixed and issue where players could temporarily soft-lock the game and exit vender performances in the H.E.L.M.
  • Changed XP reward icon on the Quest Details screen to match XP icon used throughout the rest of the game.

Gameplay and Investment

Eververse

  • Changed XP reward icon on the Quest Details screen to match XP icon used throughout the rest of the game.
  • Icon for Anarchy’s Uniocracy ornament now more accurately reflects the ornament’s actual appearance.
  • Fixed an issue where the Thalia’s Reach ornament for Liar’s Handshake disappeared when unequipping it.
  • Fixed an issue where The Fourteenth Anamnesis ornament showed that it could be applied to Khepri’s Sting instead of the Helm of Saint-14.
  • Fixed an issue where Mantle of Remembrance ornament indicated it was for Aeon Swift instead of Shinobu’s Vow.
  • Fixed an issue where the Caduceus Warlock ornament showed that it could be applied to Aeon Soul instead of Ophidian Aspect.
  • Fixed an issue where the Bump and Run sparrow was missing like… most of it.
  • Fixed an issue where players were receiving more Bright Engrams than intended after reaching Season Pass rank 100.
  • Fixed an issue where Core Ritual (Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard) Weekly Bounty Challenge would sometimes not reward Bright Dust.
    • Any players affected by this will receive all missing Bright Dust in the future. An in-game message will confirm when your Bright Dust has been delivered

Collections

  • Fixed an issue where the War Weary shader was not appearing in Collections.
  • Fixed an where the Salvagers Salvo Seasonal Grenade Launcher could not be reclaimed from Collections.
  • Fixed an issue where the Contender’s Banner and The Next Chapter emblems were displaying the same art.
  • Fixed an issue where players could retrieve the Season of the Chosen ritual emblems from Collections without completing the steps to earn them.

Mods

  • Fixed an issue where some mods were removed if their artifact version was equipped during the Season change.

Fragments

  • Fixed an issue where Whisper of Chains was not properly granting damage reduction when near frozen enemies.

Bounties, Pursuits, Challenges

  • Fixed an issue where players could continue to earn additional Hawkmoons if they didn’t pick up the quest and join others.
  • Fixed an issue where a Proving Rune’s description from the War Table is different than the actual Rune you get.
  • Reduced the number of wins required for the Legendary Glory Triumph from 50 to 5 to be aligned with the same requirement from Season of the Hunt.
  • Fixed an issue where some Weekly Challenge engrams were dropping at a higher Power than intended.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to reset their Valor after 4 resets.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to reset their Infamy after 1 reset.
  • Fixed an issue where players were incorrectly earning Powerful rewards after 3 Valor resets.

General

  • Fixed an issue where audio was out of sync with the Season of the Chosen opening cinematic.
  • Fixed an issue where several vendor tooltips were incorrect.
  • Fixed a Season of the Chosen purchase information screen which had an incorrect translation in Brazilian Portuguese.

These are all great fixes, I’m especially happy about the fact that we can now access the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strike again, although I definitely am not looking forward to capturing that Warsat again.

