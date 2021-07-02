Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is Seemingly Over, But is it Actually?

(*Please, be warned that there are spoilers for the “finale” of Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer in this article! Do not read if you haven’t finished the Season of the Splicer content yet!*) Well, it kind of looks like that might be it for Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer. Earlier this week, Destiny 2 players went into the final Expunge mission (Expunge: Delphi) on Europa, which was a pretty cool combination of every single Expunge mission that we’ve seen leading up to this week. We got the jumping puzzles of Expunge: Labyrinth, we got the ball-carrying of Expunge: Styx, and we got the Vex-box shooting of Expunge: Tartarus, all morphed into a single mission, which admittedly, was a really interesting design choice. Of course, the Expunge: Styx mechanics annoyed me the most out of the three of them, but since it wasn’t a whole mission’s worth, I’m not too mad about it. So, what exactly went down in the final Expunge mission in Destiny 2? Is this really the end of Season of the Splicer?
Expunge: Delphi
So, we got a brand new Expunge mission this week, and as I noted above, it was a pretty cool blend of all three previous Expunge missions that we’ve seen in the last few weeks. However, it all culminates at the very end when we get to the final boss room, and you’ll never guess the final boss. Okay, you probably saw it in the thumbnail, but it’s Quria. We fight – and “destroy” – Quria, Blade Transform in the last Expunge mission of the season. Why is this such a big deal, you ask? Well, supposedly, Quria is the source of the Endless Night that has fallen over the Tower, and destroying it should bring an end to the Endless Night, as stated in one of the Triumphs for the “Splicer” Seal, where it tells you to “Defeat the source of the Endless Night.” This may seem like just an ordinary final season boss to those who are less informed of the lore and history of Destiny, but to others, well…you know who Quria is.
Quria, the Dreaming Mind
Quria, the Dreaming Mind, also known as the Blade Transform, is one of the first Vex pretty much to ever exist. Quria was “manifested by the Vex in order to understand and conquer Oryx’s realm and the Sword Logic within it.” What’s even more interesting is that Oryx actually fought Quria in his own Throne World, after which he captured the Vex Mind and gifted it to Savathûn, so that she could study it. Well, now she’s let Quria out, and this is what happened. We get a couple of months of nighttime in the Tower. Honestly, the mission was cool and all, but to see such a powerful entity in the world of Destiny, such a lore-heavy Vex boss be Nova Bombed to atoms in a….seasonal activity, just kind of bums me out. Quria should have been a Raid boss, or at the very least a Dungeon boss, not something as meaningless as a seasonal mission. Quria had so much potential to be a major player in The Witch Queen, but now it seems like that’s all there is to it.
Is that it?
So, the question that remains now is: is that it? Did we really destroy Quria? Is the Endless Night over? Well, as of a few hours after reset on Tuesday, the answer is no. The Endless Night is not over, but Mithrax explains that maybe it will just fade out in time, like the disconnect between humanity and Eliksni. Maybe it will be done and the sun will shine next reset when Solstice of Heroes begins? This would actually be a pretty good segue into a seasonal event, because it wouldn’t really make sense for the Guardians to be having a celebration without any sunlight, as well as a massive Hive/Taken/Vex threat looming quite literally overhead. Who knows what’s next; we still have the Season of the Splicer epilogue, and another 55 days left in the season (as of writing this) before we get anything else, so I’m hoping that Bungie has something – literally anything – planned for these next two months, because if they don’t, then we’re in for a pretty long drought of nothing for the foreseeable future.
What did you think about the season “finale?” Did you expect more from it? Do you think that’s really all there is? What do you think Bungie has in store for us?