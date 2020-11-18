2020 has been a year full of people who have failed to read the room. It looks like TikToker Dev Lemons is the latest person to join the list. Dev runs a popular TikTok account called SongPsych that is dedicated to explaining the psychology behind popular songs. She recently found herself looking a little clueless when she referred to the popular remixing style, chopped and screwed, as “slowed and reverb.” She also incorrectly attributed the creation of this style to a producer named Slater. The chopped and screwed sound was originated by DJ Screw, a fact that hip-hop fans are well aware of. Slater eventually chimed in to give DJ Screw his credit. Although the mix up may seem minor, it definitely calls into question whether or not Dev is really qualified to provide any sort of context about music. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dev Lemons.
1. She Has Since Corrected Her Slowed And Reverb Mistake
After she posted her original ‘Slowed and Reverb’ TikTok, she started to get a lot of hate on social media. There are a lot of ways the situation could have been handled, but Dev took the best route possible. She simply deleted the video and posted a new one correcting her mistake. The new TikTok already has nearly 20,000 likes and lots of people are satisfied with out the situation panned out.
2. She’s A Student At Emerson College
Dev is currently a student at Emerson College in Boston. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is studying visual arts and is set to graduate in 2021. All of the work she’s been doing on social media will definitely help her land a full-time job once she’s done with school.
3. She Makes Music
Dev doesn’t just talk about music on social media, she also makes music of her own. Most of her music was released under the name Miss iPad, however, her newer stuff is under the name Dev Lemons. She recently released an EP called Rotisserie Pigeon. Her has a unique sound and her music has a haunting quality that is hard to resist. It’s actually kind of surprising that none of her songs have gone viral on TikTok yet.
4. She’s From The Philadelphia Area
Dev currently lives in Boston for school, but she’s originally from the Philadelphia area. She attended Catholic schools in the area before going off to college. Since Boston and Philadelphia are both fairly big cities with a lot to offer, she might have a tough choice on her hands when deciding where she wants to be after school.
5. She Wrote A Play
Her online persona is all about music, but apparently Dev’s got some playwriting skills too. In 2017, she came in second place in the Philadelphia Young Playwrights competition. In an article, Dev admitting that she was surprised that her play made it so far in the competition, however, those who know her weren’t surprised at all.
6. She Loves Spending Time In Nature
It’s always nice to get outside and breathe in some fresh air, especially if your job requires you to spend a lot of time in front of a screen like Dev Lemons’ does. She definitely takes advantage of any chance she gets to enjoy the outdoors and she loves to go hiking and exploring.
7. She Is An Intern For Comedy Central
Social media has become a gateway to larger opportunities for many people, and Dev is certainly making the most of the popularity she’s gotten with SongPsych. She is currently a social media intern with Comedy Central, a position she’s held since June.
8. She Hopes To Make Learning About Music More Accessible
One of the things Dev loves about being involved with SongPsych is that she gets the chance to make learning about music fun and easy. She told Mother Jones, “Music is the type of thing that’s so intimidating to learn about. There’s so many complicated terms, people are pretentious about it—gatekeepers—and I just want to share music knowledge with people so that they can not think of it as something so inaccessible and hard to understand because it’s really not. Everyone loves music.”
9. She Constantly Speaks Out Against Racism
Dev likes to keep her Instagram comment pretty on brand, but she also has a personal Facebook page where she expresses her opinions more freely. On that page, she has frequently spoken out about racism and encouraged people to use their privilege to help those around them.
10. Her Last Name Isn’t Lemons
Most people who are familiar with Dev through her work with SongPsych know her as Dev Lemons, however, that isn’t actually her name. Her full name is Devon Vonder Schmalz and as mentioned before, she used to go by Miss iPad. It’s unclear why she’s chosen to add lemons to the end of her name, but it works.