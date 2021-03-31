As the daughter of Monica Belluci and Vincent Cassel, it seems almost inevitable that Deva Cassel would eventually want to follow in her parents’ footsteps. Needless to say, no one was really surprised when Deva decided to embark on a professional modeling journey. Although she’s still relatively new to the industry, she’s already turning heads and it’s clear that she has a bright future ahead of her. Despite the fact that she has famous parents, however, Deva is determined to carve out her own path and so far she’s off to a great start. If you’re not familiar with Deva yet, you will be in a few years. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Deva Cassel.
1. She Hasn’t Yet Shared Her Plans For The Future
Now that Deva has made her introduction to the modeling world, lots of people are curious to know what she’s going to do next. Will she continue to follow her parents’ paths and get into acting? At this point, Deva hasn’t revealed what she wants to do for the long haul, instead, she’s just enjoying the moments as they come.
2. She Was Still In The Womb During Her First Photoshoot
If you’re the kind of person who believes in destiny then you’ll probably agree that Deva was destined to become a model. In fact, she was already doing professional photoshoots before she was even born. When Monica was pregnant with Deva, she did a nude photoshoot.
3. She Doesn’t Follow Anyone On Instagram
In most recent years, social media has become a very powerful tool. Not only does it allow people to connect with people they already know, but it makes it easy to reach people all over the world. Surprisingly, Deva isn’t as into social media as some people would assume. Although she does have an Instagram account, it isn’t verified. Additionally, she doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram, not even her parents.
4. She Is Focused On Her Education
Even though she’s already gotten some great modeling opportunities, Deva isn’t ready to become a full-time model just yet. Her mother told L’Officiel, ” I think she wants to continue her education, with all the difficulties and beauty of being a teenager.” No matter what though, it appears that Deva is going to be a success.
5. She Speaks Three Languages
Deva may be young, but she’s already very worldly. She has a close connection to each of her parents’ backgrounds and they both play an important role in who she is. In addition to English, Deva also speaks French and Italian although it’s unclear which language(s) she’s fluent in.
6. She Already Has Several Fan Accounts
Deva is just getting started in her career, but she’s getting attention from people all over the world. She already has fan accounts on Instagram and one of them has 152,000 followers. As her career continues to grow, there’s no doubt that even more fan pages will pop up.
7. She Is Working With Dolce And Gabbana
When most people get into an industry like modeling, they have to ease their way in. Not Deva Cassel, though. From the moment she started modeling she was already working with big names. She got her first major opportunity with internationally known luxury brand, Dolce and Gabbana.
8. She Is A Private Person
Deva has been in and around the spotlight for her entire life, but she has never been the kind of person who relishes in attention. She is a surprisingly private person and at this point, it doesn’t appear that she’s done any interviews or major public appearances. There’s a good chance this could change as she gets older and more established in her career.
9. She Loves Being Near The Water
There are a lot of things about Deva that aren’t typical for someone her age, but underneath it all, she’s still just a regular teenager who enjoys having a good time. Spending time by the water is one of her favorite things to do. She enjoys swimming and other activities such as paddleboarding.
10. She May Be In A Relationship
Deva may not post a lot on social media, but one of the things she did post was a couple of photos of her and someone who may be her boyfriend. The caption on the post was, “Already halfway around the sun together 🤍 i love you”. Deva didn’t tag the young man in the photographs and she’s disabled comments on the post so people can’t ask questions or speculate. The two seem very comfortable together, though