Establishing yourself as an actor isn’t an easy thing to do. Not only is the competition fierce, but the industry itself has a short memory and can be incredibly unforgiving. Despite all of that, Devere Rogers has managed to forge a path for himself that has already lasted a decade. The talented actor made his debut in 2010 and has had over a dozen on screen appearance since then. He has had roles in shows like Will and Grace and Grey’s Anatomy. His most recent role in the series Sherman’s Showcase may prove to be his big break. With the show officially coming back for a second season, it’ll be cool to see where Devere’s career goes from here. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Devere Rogers.
1. He’s Good Friends With Samira Wiley
We’ve all heard the saying ‘birds of a feather flock together,’ and apparently, that’s also true for talented people in the entertainment industry. In real life, Devere is really good friends with Samira Wiley who is best-known for her role as Poussey Washington in the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black.
2. He’s From Atlanta
Devere was born and raised in Atlanta. Over the years, Atlanta has developed a pretty strong entertainment scene, and it’s because a great place for actors to develop their skills and work on projects. Ultimately, though, Devere decided to relocate to Los Angeles to open up the door for more opportunities.
3. He Attended NYU
Devere is very serious about his craft and has worked hard to sharpen his skills. From 2005 to 2009 he attended New York University’s legendary Tisch School of the Arts where he earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree. While there, he was involved in several activities and founded a dance group.
4. He’s A Writer
Acting is Devere’s bread and butter at the moment, but eventually he hopes to transition into other roles within the entertainment industry – primarily writing. According to his LinkedIn summary, Devere “is also a playwright and screenwriter. Currently developing 3 TV shows and 2 feature films.” He has already written an award-winning short film called Ying and Yang.
5. He Has Attended Black Lives Matter Protests
The murder of George Floyd has sparked several protests against police brutality and racial injustice. More and more people in the entertainment industry have been using their voices and platforms to spread awareness to the issues at hand. On top of doing this, Devere has also attended local protests to show his support.
6. He’s Been In Commercials
Commercials can be a great place for actors to start their career. These opportunities often open the door to other things, and that’s exactly what happened to Devere. Over the years, he has appeared in commercials for major brands including Bud Light and the New York Lottery.
7. He Has Lots Of Theater Experience
One of the things that sets Devere apart is the fact that his skills are so divorce. No matter the project, you can always count on him to knock it out of the park. This extends from the screen all the way to the stage. Devere has done a lot of theater work throughout his career and has appeared in more than two dozen plays.
8. He Is Frustrated By The Choice To Cast Black People From Other Countries As Black Americans
It’s no secret that there aren’t a ton of black characters in American movies and TV. Lately, when they are roles for black characters, they are often given to black people from the UK as opposed to black Americans. During an interview, Devere said, “When it comes to telling very specific American stories, it can sometimes feel like a slap in the face to the black community.” He added, “It’s like, we as Americans can’t tell our own stories?”
9. He Says Pilot Season On TV Is Very Stressful
Like any other business, entertainment also has its peak time and it’s often referred to as pilot season. While this period can be full of fun and excitement, it also means a lot of stress and uncertainty. One hand, actors are happy to be working, but on the other they are nervous the pilots their shooting won’t be picked up. Devere says, “It’s a stressful, crazy time that no one really understands.”
10. He Has A Close Relationship With His Mom
Devere’s start definitely rising, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten where he comes from. He still has great relationships with all of the people who have helped to keep him grounded, especially his mother. His mom appears to be one of the biggest pillars of his support system.