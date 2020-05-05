Born in 1972, this American actor has had roles on stage, TV, and on the big screen. His start in acting may have been small and brief in appearances, but he soon got noticed and started to take on a few more guest appearances. Elliott hasn’t taken on any major roles in any big movies, but has pretty much kept his acting career to smaller, guest appearance roles, but he is well-known for who he is with when it comes to his personal life. He is also a writer and has been published, and living a happy life with his partner in New York City. You may recognize this actor for his guest appearances, but keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Devlin Elliott.
1. He started his career as a pizza delivery guy
Devlin got his start in Hollywood in a similar way as many other actors; he got his first small role in 2001, and it was one that helped introduce him to the acting business. He soon started taking on more small roles that also helped to build his resume and his name in Hollywood. His first role may have been small, but it was on a well-known show, and it’s probably one that several other actors can identify with as they got their start in acting. His role was that of a pizza delivery guy, and the show was, The X-Files.
2. Other popular shows Elliott has made an appearance on
Beyond The X-Files, Elliott has made appearances on a number of long running shows that became popular hits. You may have seen him the show, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, or maybe even Frasier, one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90’s.
3. His biggest credit and recognition might be his relationship
Sometimes, it’s not what you know, but who you know. Elliott has been with his partner for many years, though the two never really showboated their relationship in the media. Elliott is with fellow actor, Nathan Lane, and despite the two keeping their relationship, hush-hush, once they were married, the two became a more well-known Hollywood couple.
4. He’s married
According to Distractify, Elliott married fellow actor, Nathan Lane in November of 2015 in a small, quaint ceremony in NY City. Lane has donned the TV screen, stage, and big screen for years, appearing in The Birdcage, The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Stuart Little.
5. He’s never worked with his husband on stage
When celebrities hook-up, it’s not uncommon to hear that they met on the set of a show or movie. Sometimes they even get cast together in a show or movie after they get together, however, that isn’t the case in this relationship. Elliott has said that despite the two both being TV actors, they have never worked together on any set or show.
6. He’s co-authored a children’s book
Elliott and his partner Nathan Lane may never have stepped on stage together and worked on a show or movie together, but the two have worked together. The two came together and decided to write a children’s book together, and the primary character is not only a dog, but she’s a dog that is based slightly off the very dog the couple owns together, a French Bulldog named Mabel. The book is titled, Naughty Mabel, and it depicts a dog who does all sorts of naught things, like, eating underwear, interrupting parties, and licking himself in public, according to an interview on NPR.
7. He’s much younger than his partner
While big age gaps are common in relationships, anywhere, they always seem to be more noticeable and talked about when it happens between couples in Hollywood. When it comes to Elliott and his spouse, there seems to be a couple things that stand out. Not only does Elliott tower over his partner Nathan Lane, but he is also much younger, with Lane being 59 and Elliott 43, according to NY Daily News. That being said, whatever the age and height difference, the two apparently have what it takes to make it work.
8. His partner earned a star
Whether it’s something Elliott would ever strive for or not, you know he had to bursting at the seams to see his partner of so many years, earn a star on the infamous, Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2006, Nathan Lane earned his star and Elliott was there to watch and support him as he received such a coveted honor in Hollywood.
9. He was mentioned in Lane’s award acceptance speech
Nathan Lane not only has been on the end of many award nominations, but he’s won several Tony awards during his career; three, to be exact. during his third Tony award acceptance speech in 2018, Lane was meticulous with his speech, being sure to give much appreciation for his relationship with Elliott. If there were people in Hollywood that didn’t know the two were an item by then, they sure found out that night.
10. He doesn’t do social media
Not all celebs are into social media, and especially guys. Elliott is one who never really jumped on board with the whole social media boom, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find family or personal pics of he and his husband on Instagram, Facebook, or other social media sites. He does have a Twitter account, but according to some sources, he’s not done much or updated it since about 2017.