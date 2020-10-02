10 Things You Didn’t Know about Devon Gilfillian

If you don’t know Devon Gilfillian, you might want to get to know him. He’s a man who has an insane amount of musical talent, and he’s just one of those men who have so much to offer. He’s been in the music business for a very long time. He’s the kind of man who has more talent than we can imagine, and he continues to show us just how far he can take it with every single new project he takes on. Most people don’t know that much about him, but we think that it’s tragic how little people know. It’s time to change the game and figure out how to know him better.
1. He’s From Pennsylvania
He was born and raised in a small town called Morton. This is where he lived with his family, where he learned to love music, and where he made some big changes in his life. He began playing in a band when he was in high school, and we’d like to say that worked out well for him.
2. He’s Been Playing Guitar A Long Time
He was only 14 when he began playing. We aren’t sure what made him want to play, but we can imagine that a love of music is something he had already. His father was also musically inclined, so we might assume he picked up some of his love of the art from him.
3. He’s Got a College Degree
When he was finished with high school, he moved on to college. He went to West Chester University. He did not study the arts while he was there, either. Instead, he studied a far more serious subject. In fact, the subject he studied was a lot less creative than music. He graduated with a degree in psychology. That’s a far cry from the world of music, if you ask us.
4. He’s Worked Odd Jobs
When he decided it was time for him to head to Nashville and try his hand at becoming a recording artist, he didn’t know where the world would take him. It took him through some odd jobs while he worked his way into the industry. One such job was at a place called City Winery. He actually worked there when he had a chance to meet his favorite songwriters, which was a moment that changed his life.
5. He Feels His College Degree Helps Him
When you write music, you typically write from experience. You write what you know, and you have to wonder what makes people do what they do and act how they act. He knows this a lot better than anyone considering the fact that his life was spent doing this while he was in school. He had to study the way people act and what they do and learn more about them than anyone else, and it helps him figure them out and write.
6. He’s Got a Taste for Music
He won’t classify himself as someone who likes one thing more than another when it comes to the taste he has for music. However, he does make it clear that he likes music that captures his mind and his attention while also making him want to move. He loves old school and new school music, and it just has to be well done.
7. He’s a Private Man
He may be a famous singer, but he’s a man who his not giving away too much about his life. He still keeps as much of his privacy as he can, which is a big deal in a world where most people cannot find their own privacy or make things like that work for them. So much connectivity makes for a difficult time doing things like that, but he seems just fine maintaining his privacy.
8. He Gives Back
He is never too busy to get involved in projects that mean something to him. He is always giving back and trying to bring awareness to things he feels are important to the world, and he’s a man who probably won’t stop doing that. He just has the vibe that he will always be willing to help those who need him.
9. He Believes Artists Have A Responsibility
In today’s world, everyone has an opinion and their own platform on which to share it. There are those who feel that the people who are in the entertainment world should stick to keeping the world entertained and keep their opinions to themselves, but he is not one of them. He feels that artists have a responsibility to share their feelings with the public and influence them as best they can.
10. He’s Living His Dream
He is really doing it. He is doing what he always wanted to do. He is making his dream come true. He is living the life he wanted to live. He is doing what he needs to do for himself, and he’s not at all mad about that. He’s proud of himself, and he very well should be. Anyone who can turn their dream into a reality should be proud of that.