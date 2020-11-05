Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deyana Mounira

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deyana Mounira

1 min ago

On the surface, being popular on social media seems like a golden opportunity. In reality, however, being in the spotlight is never as easy as it seems. Deyana Mounira learned this the hard way in 2018 when she was sued by a man named Tony Toutouni after he alleged that Deyana touched his dog inappropriately which resulted in the pet being aroused. Even though that may sound like old news, recently Deyana has decided to fight back with her own law suit which argues that Tony’s claims hurt her career. As Deyana fights to repair any damage that has been done to her name, we are all reminded of what a bizarre place the internet can be. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Deyana Mounira.

1. Her Lawsuit Makes Other Allegations About Tony

Deyana’s countersuit against Tony Toutouni doesn’t just seek to deny the claims he made about her, it also makes additional allegations about him. According to Deyana’s lawsuit, she also claims that Tony sexually harassed her during their photoshoot in 2018.

2. She Loves Fashion

If there’s one thing Deyana’s followers can always count on, it’s that she’s going to serve a look. Deyana loves sharing her personality through the clothes she wears and she enjoys putting outfits together. Many of her followers look to her for fashion advice, and she’s never stingy with the information.

3. She Was A Basketball Player

Deyana may not seem like a basketball player, but this is a prime example of why you shouldn’t just people based on how they look. She actually played basketball for almost a decade and even though her days as a competitive athlete are behind her, she’s still got a solid jumper.

4. She’s Been In Music Videos

Most people think that Deyana is simply just an Instagram model, but that isn’t the case at all. She’s gotten some major opportunities in the real world. Deyana appeared in the music video for Future’s 2017 hit single “Mask Off“. She also appeared in the 2007 video for G-Eazy’s song “Sober” featuring Charlie Puth.

5. She Is Only Active On Instagram

Lots of social media influencers believe in casting a wide net when it comes to their social media activity. Deyana Mounira, however, seems to be taking a different approach. As far as we can tell, Instagram is the only social media platform she’s active on. She does have a TikTok account, but she hasn’t posted anything since July 2020.

6. She Is Grateful For Everyone Who Supports Her

Influencers, like celebrities, wouldn’t be where they are the people who support them. Since being on Instagram, Deyana has built a following that includes more than 632,000 people. While she may not have time to communicate directly with every single person, she’s grateful for all of the love she’s gotten over the years.

7. She Is A Private Person

Deyana may make her living by being active on social media, but that doesn’t mean that she wants to share her entire life on the internet. Since being online, Deyana has shared very few details about her personal life. Instead, her social media presence is completely focused on her brand. Since she probably sees social media as her job, it’s that surprising that she would want to separate it from her personal life.

8. She Loves Music

Being in music videos has been a dream come true for Deyana for a number of reasons. Not only have they given her the opportunity to rub elbows with celebrities and make some money, but they’ve also allowed her to be around something she loves: music. Deyana is a big music fan and seems to especially love Drake. When she goes on Instagram live, you can almost always find her listening to some music in the background.

9. Many Of Her Followers Believe She’s Had Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery isn’t anything new, but it has become increasingly popular over the last several years. Social media influencers in particular have been known to get all sorts of procedures to enhance their looks. Although Deyana has never said anything about having plastic surgery, there are lots of people who feel like she’s gone under the knife at least once.

10. She Has Lebanese Roots

While we don’t know much about Deyana’s personal life, we do know that she is Lebanese. It’s unclear whether or not she was born in Lebanon or the United States, but one thing that is clear is the fact that she is very proud of her culture. Deyana currently lives in the Los Angeles area.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Pawn Stars Lead
Is it Possible That the Show Pawn Stars is Fake?
Chris Hansen’s Back to Catching Sexual Predators in “Have a Seat”
Five Television Shows That Went On For Way Too Long
How The Pandemic Has Helped The Show Gold Rush
Five Debunked Movie Myths That Fans Totally Believed
Interesting Trailer Mashup of The Hobbit and Fury Road
Rachel True Recalls Experiencing Discrimination on “The Craft” Set
The Funny Story Behind Why General Grievous Has a Cough
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deyana Mounira
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lliana Bird
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aurora Culpo
Appreciating the Impressive Career of Loretta Devine
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Check Out Rambo Fight in the Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games