In 2020, Diamond Jack became a reality TV star when she appeared as a cast member on the Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind. The series offered a unique concept where cast members essentially ‘dated’ in separated rooms and got engaged without meeting face to face. Early on in the series, Diamond made a connection with a man named Carlton, and the two really seemed to hit it off. However, things started going downhill shortly after their first in-person meeting. When Carlton revealed that he was bisexual, Diamond felt betrayed and what ensued ended up being one of — if not the — most dramatic moments of the show. Even though she didn’t end up going home with the relationship she was hoping for, Diamond did end up becoming a fan favorite. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Diamond Jack.
1. She Went To An HBCU
Like the rest of the stars of Love Is Blind, Diamond currently lives in the Atlanta area. However, that’s not where she’s actually from. She was born and raised in Chicago but moved to Virginia to attend school at Hampton University. While there, she majored in biology and her goal was to become a physical therapist.
2. She Owns A Business
Diamond loves to kick back and have a good time, but at the end of the day, she is truly the kind of person who is all about her business. She is the proud CEO of a jewelry and accessory line called The Lady Box. According to the store’s description, “The company illustrates unique, classy, and trendy accessories to make you feel beautiful and confident inside and out! If you look good, you feel good!”
3. She Loves Giving Advice
Diamond is all about speaking her mind, and in 2020 she partnered with a platform called Wisio and invited her followers to reach out to her for advice. While it may be true that Diamond isn’t a professional counselor or therapist, she does have a lot of life experiences that may be able to help other people.
4. She Tried Her Luck At Love On Another Show
You know what they say, if at first you don’t succeed – try again. So, that’s exactly what Diamond decided to do after things on Love Is Blind didn’t work out. In the summer of 2020, she appeared on a dating show on YouTube called Faraway Bae. As far as we know, Diamond is still single and looking.
5. She Likes To Act
In an interview with the Atlanta Haws cheerleading team, Diamond shared that she loves acting. Finding out that a reality TV star is interested in acting is always a little suspicious because it suggests that they may have gotten into reality TV as a stepping stone for other opportunities in the entertainment industry. This, of course, makes the authenticity of reality TV even more questionable. However, most people would probably agree that Diamond’s situation on Love is Blind seemed very real.
6. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Since being on the show, Diamond has built a large social media following that includes 249,000 followers. Thanks to her active audience, she has gotten the chance to partner with brands to help advertise their products. She is currently a brand ambassador for Zevo and J Scult Fitness.
7. She Loves Traveling
Getting out and seeing the world is something that Diamond has always loved to do. Needless to say, her passport has plenty of stamps in it. Some of the countries she’s been to include Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Whoever she ends up with better love visiting new places because they’ll be doing a lot of that together.
8. She And Carlton No Longer Speak
With the way things went down between Diamond and Carlton, it was obvious that any chance they had at a romantic relationship was gone. Some people thought they may at least be able to be cordial, but that hasn’t been the case either. The two no longer have anything to do with each other, and it looks like Carlton is still dealing with the aftermath of the situation.
9. She Loves A Good Adrenaline Rush
If there’s one person who isn’t afraid to step outside of their comfort zone and live on the edge, it’s Diamond. In March 2020, she went skydiving for the first time and had a great experience. Her willingness to have fun and try new things is definitely a quality that lots of people seem to love about her.
10. She’s An AKA
For more than 100 years, Greek letter organizations have been a major part of the Black American community. Diamond is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. We weren’t able to find any information on when or where she pledged, but there’s a good chance she joined while at Hampton.