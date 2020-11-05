Diamond White has the type of talent that doesn’t come around often. As an actor and singer, she is a natural born performer who knows exactly what to do to get audiences engaged. Even though she’s only 21-years-old, she already has more than a decade of experience in the industry. With a resume that is already packed with lots of great roles, Diamond recently got another opportunity to add to it. She is now a regular cast member on the soap operate The Bold and the Beautiful and she’s excited to play the role of Paris Buckingham. Not only has Diamond brought her A-game, but her presence on the show is sure to bring something new and refreshing. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Diamond White.
1. She Competed On X Factor
In many ways, Diamond White has grown up in the entertainment industry. She gained nationwide popularity after appearing as a contestant on The X Factor when she was just 13. Brittney Spears was her mentor during her time on the show and Diamond came in fifth place.
2. She Always Stays True To Herself
The entertainment industry is known for putting lots of pressure on people to look and act a certain way. While there’s no doubt that Diamond has probably felt this pressure over the years, she has always made it a point to stay true to herself and the things she believes in.
3. She Loves Poetry
Diamond is a creative person through and through and she loves expressing herself through the arts. While music and acting are what she has put most of her effort into, she also enjoys poetry. In an interview with Jet Magazine, Diamond shared that she likes to write poetry in her free time.
4. She’s Worked With Some Big Names In The Industry
Diamond is only in her early 20s, but she’s already worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and that list is likely going to continue to grow throughout her career. Some of the people she’s worked with include Tyler Perry and James Earl Jones.
5. She’s A Detroit Native
When most people think of Detroit cars are one of the first things that come to mind, but the city also has a long history in the entertainment industry. Several talented performers have come from Detroit and Diamond is one of them. She eventually moved to Los Angeles with her family and began expanding her career.
6. She Had To Hug A Mannequin While Filming The Bold And The Beautiful
The pandemic has changed things all over the entertainment industry and networks have had to get very creative in order to shoot safely. During filming for The Bold and the Beautiful, Diamond had to hug a mannequin instead of a fellow cast member. When discussing the hug with CBS Detroit, Diamond said, “The director of that episode went and showed me how to do it and how to like wiggle and make it look as real as possible. That’s the one thing I’m just hoping it looks good.”
7. She Released An EP
Although many people are aware that Diamond is a singer, her acting has been at the forefront in recent years. However, that doesn’t mean she’s turned her back in her music career. She released her debut EP, Pressure, in 2015 and she has released several singles since including two in 2020. She plans on releasing another EP in 2020 as well.
8. She Has A YouTube Channel
As an independent artist, social media is a very powerful tool for Diamond and she has used it to her advantage. On top of being very active on Instagram, she also has a YouTube channel where she has posted performances and other content. To date, her channel has gotten nearly five million total views.
9. She Would Love To Tour With Chloe X Halle
Collaboration is a big part of making music, and Diamond already has a very talented duo in mind that she would love to get the chance to work with at some point in her career. Diamond told The Daily Shuffle that she would love to go on tour with Chloe X Halle.
10. She Was In Phineas And Ferb
Diamond’s live action work is what many of her fans know her best for, but she’s also a talented voice actress. From 2010 to 2014, she voiced the character Holly on the popular animated series Phineas and Ferb. She was also the voice of Fuli in the Lion King spin-off series, The Lion Guard.