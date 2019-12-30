Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diane Neal

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diane Neal

14 seconds ago

Diane Neal

At the turn of the decade, Diane Neal was best known for her role as Casey Novak in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After quitting the show in 2012, Neal all but disappeared from the public eye, re-emerging in late 2018 in a very different capacity (as a candidate for the House of Representatives, of all things), and again last month as the plaintiff in a court case in a domestic abuse court case involving magician, JB Benn. Find out more about the actress with these ten little facts.

1. She began her career as a model

Neal was born in November 1975 in Alexandria, Virginia, but raised in Colorado and Ohio. After graduating from high school, Neal moved to Hawaii to pursue a college degree. However, she soon decided to quit school in favor of modeling and traveling. She subsequently spent the following few years appearing in ads for the likes of Shiseido and Pond.

2. Her film debut was in Asterix & Obelix

Although Neal is best known as a TV actress, she’s also built up a significant portfolio of work in film over the years. Her big-screen debut came as the voice of Cleopatra in Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra (2002), a role she swiftly followed up with parts in Dracula II: Ascension (2003), Second Born (2003), Mr. Jones (2013), A Warden’s Ransom (2014), and The Emissary (2015).

3. She ran for the US House of Representatives

In February 2018, Neal made the announcement that acting would be taking a sideline to her political ambitions. Having declared she’d be running for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 19th congressional district, Neal set about outlining her political leanings, describing her position as “a little libertarian, I’m a lot liberal, mostly progressive, but I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most progressive liberals cannot do.” In the event, the public decided they preferred Neal on their TV screens than in government: the actress finished the race with a woeful 1% of the vote.

4. She’s a divorcee

In 2005, Neal (then 29 years old) married Marcus Fitzgerald, a former model she’d met through a mutual friend. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on the Dominican Republican. Despite sticking together as Neal’s star began to rise, they eventually parted ways, announcing their divorce in 2014.

5. She’s had a turbulent love life

In 2014, Neal probably thought the low point of her personal life would forever be her recent divorce from her husband of 9 years, Marcus Fitzgerald. Fast forward to 2019, and it was clear she couldn’t have been more wrong. In November, the actress filed an amended complaint in an ongoing court case against her former boyfriend, the magician JB Benn. In the complaint, Neal alleged Benn was guilty of nine charges, including fraud, identity theft, assault and battery, defamation, and emotional distress. Benn denied the allegations, telling the court that Neal had fabricated the story “as a tactic to cloud the fact that she is not entitled to the relief she seeks.”

6. She was accused of threatening to kill her boyfriend’s dog

As part of the ongoing legal saga involving Benn and Neal, Benn has shown no hesitation in fighting fire with fire. In the wake of Neal’s amended complaint in November, a video was released to the Daily Beast in which Neal is heard threatening to harm Benn and kill his pet dog by shooting it in the head. Neal’s lawyer, Sarmad M. Khojasteh, responded to the release of the tape by claiming it “offers a heartbreaking look at the tortured existence Ms. Neal endured at the hands of Mr. Benn.” He subsequently went on to allege Benn had released the recording “to distract from the allegations of assault against him, which are corroborated by witnesses, and from the fact he is currently [prohibited] from contacting [Neal].”

7. She went back to school in 2009

After quitting college the first time around, Neal decided in 2009 that the time was ripe for her to return to her studies. After casting around for the right course and right school she finally settled on Harvard Extension School. “I realized I could do neuroscience, I could do archaeology, I could do theology, I could do everything I wanted,” she told the Harvard Gazette. “Harvard Extension School has given me access to the smartest people in the world who really love what they do. Everyone is a believer in what they’re doing. They’re so passionate and enthusiastic about it, it can’t help but make you catch fire about it too.”

8. A car accident put her acting career on hold

In 2013, Neal was involved in a devastating car accident that left her with a fractured spine. The injuries forced Neal to put her acting career on ice… and inadvertently sparked her interest in politics (a spark that would continue to burn until her 2018 bid to stand for the House of Representatives). “I’m upstate because a drunk driver fractured my spine, and so I have been dealing with that for a few years without being able to work,” she told Elle. “The only benefit of that is that I have a lot of free time. And I have been here full-time upstate [in New York] and I see how neglected it is.”

9. She played two characters on SVU

In 2001, Neal made her first-ever appearance on SUV as the female rapist Amelia Chase on an episode entitled Ridicule. The actress must clearly have impressed the show’s producers, as two years later, she was invited back to appear as Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak in the show’s fifth season. Neal left the show at the end of season 9, but later made a return in the season 12 episode “Reparations”, and appeared in a recurring capacity in season 13.

10. Her Net Worth

Giving her many credits across both TV and screen, its little wonder Neal isn’t short of a dollar or two these days. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the talented actress is currently worth a whopping $8 million.


About The Author

Jennifer Borama
More from this Author

I've always had a passion for literature for as long as I can remember. It has always been a part of my life in one way or another, though I never considered it as a career until I became an adult. Now that adulthood is here, I couldn't be luckier!

Related Posts

Add Comment

Freaky Friday
A Freaky Friday Remake May Be Coming to Disney Plus
Bathtub
Here is The Legit Reason For The Witcher Bathtub Scene
What We Think Could Happen in Mandalorian Season 2
What We Know about the Darth Maul Disney Plus Show So Far
Disney Is Responsible for 80% of 2019’s Top Box Office Hits
So This is the Reason Daniel Craig Decided to Do No Time to Die
Ghostbusters Stay Puft
Why Eddie Murphy Turned Down a Role in Ghostbusters
Rose Tico
Why Did Rose Tico Get Such Little Screen Time in Rise of Skywalker?
Diane Neal
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diane Neal
Tameka Cottle
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tameka Cottle
Jodhi May
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jodhi May
Rico Nasty
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rico Nasty
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure