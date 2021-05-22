Most people are lucky if they get to have one claim to fame during their lifetime, but Dianna De La Garza has been fortunate to have three. Initially, she was best known for being a member of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. Shea also had a successful run as a country music artist and she got the chance to travel to lots of different places. In more recent years, however, she has become most famous for being Demi Lovato’s mother. Although Demi has gone through a lot of very public ups and downs, Dianna has always remained by her daughter’s side. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dianna De La Garza.
1. She’s Done Some Acting
While it doesn’t appear that Dianna has ever been interested in having a big career as an actress, she has done a little bit of acting over the years. She made her debut in 1996 in a TV movie called Carver’s Gate. She was going by the name Dianna Hart at the time. Dianna also made a brief uncredited appearance in Camp Rock.
2. She’s A Domestic Abuse Survivor
Dianna has accomplished a lot of cool things during her life, but she’s also had some rough times along the way. Her marriage to Demi’s father, Patrick, proved to be one full of anger in violence. According to Nicki Swift, one altercation between Dianna and Patrick resulted in her having to have her fingers surgically reattached.
3. She Has Opened For Some Major Artists
The apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Demi’s love for music. During Dianna’s time as a country music artist, she got the chance to do some pretty big performances. She opened for some of the genre’s biggest artists including Hank Williams and Reba McEntire.
4. She’s An Author
On top of being a former professional cheerleader and a country music artist, being an author is another thing Dianna can add to her list of accomplishments. In 2018, Dianna released a memoir called Falling with Wings: A Mother’s Story which featured a forward from Demi. Through sharing her story, Dianna hoped to inspire other people who may be dealing with the same things she experienced.
5. She’s A Dog Person
Let’s be real, there’s always something heartwarming about finding out that a person loves animals. Dianna is definitely an animal lover and she has an extra special place in her heart for dogs. She has two dogs of her own, Batman and Ella, and they make frequent appearances on her Instagram profile.
6. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Dianna was born and raised in a very conservative Christian household in Texas. Unfortunately, some of the things she experienced during her childhood led her to struggle with issues as an adult. Despite that, however, she hasn’t turned her back on her faith and she continues to have a strong relationship with God.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
Dianna has built a pretty strong online presence throughout the years. She started a YouTube channel back in 2007. It appears that the channel was created as a place to post content for Demi. Dianna hasn’t uploaded anything in six years, but the channel still has more than 613,000 views.
8. She’s Struggled With Addiction
The things that Dianna has overcome are enough to make most people want to give up. She has suffered depression and she developed an addiction after using drugs and alcohol to self-medicate. All of the things she has gone through have allowed her to be sympathetic to the struggles that Demi has faced over the years.
9. She Likes To Stay Active
Dianna likes to work out and Demi is her favorite workout partner. Not only does exercise have great benefits for Dianna’s physical health, but it’s also been very positive for her mental health. Dianna told US Magazine, “I do believe that there’s something about releasing endorphins and, I’m not an expert on it, but all I know is that when I am having a really bad day, if I can just get to the gym for 45 minutes, it changes my entire outlook on life.”
10. She Has Spoken Out On The Dangers Of Drug Use
Dianna’s experiences in life have given her a unique perspective, and that isn’t something she has ever taken for granted. Now, she hopes to use it to make the world a better place. Dianna has made it a point to use her platform to help spread awareness of the consequences of drug use by doing speaking engagements all around the country.