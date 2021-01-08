Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dick Strawbridge

American viewers may not be that familiar with Dick Strawbridge, but in France and the UK his name certainly rings bells. Known for being multi-talented, many viewers know Dick best for the show Escape to the Chateau which he stars on with his wife and children. The series follows the Strawbridge family as they buy and renovate an old French chateau that had previously been empty for decades. Not only is the show popular among people who love home renovations, but Dick and his wife certainly know how to keep viewers entertained. While he may not be your stereotypical reality star, Dick Strawbridge is a star none the less.  Continue reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Dick Strawbridge.

1. He Has A Long History In TV

These days, Escape to the Chateau is what Dick is best-known for, but it’s certainly not the first or only time he’s been on TV. Dick has actually been doing TV shows for more than 15 years. In addition to starring on Escape to the Chateau he is also the show’s executive producer.

2. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media

Social media has become a very powerful tool and it’s something that Dick has learned to use to his advantage. Although he isn’t very active on Instagram, he posts quite regularly on Twitter. He loves using Twitter as a way to interact with his fans by responding to the comments/questions and retweeting their tweets.

3. He And His Wife Used To Have A Long Distance Relationship

Dick and his wife Angel may seem like relationship goals now, but there was a point in time where their relationship wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. During an interview with Hello Magazine, Angel said “Dick was living in Cornwall and I was in east London. Relationships are tricky at the best of times, and all the more with 300 miles between you, so we were on a mission to find somewhere we would both want to call home.” This distance is what resulted in the couple purchasing the chateau in 2015.

4. He Was In The Military

Being a TV star is just one of the many things Dick has accomplished throughout his life. He had a successful military career that started when he joined the Royal Corps of Signals in January of 1980. By spring of 1981 he had become a lieutenant followed by a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel in 1999. He retired from his military service in 2001.

5. He Was Born In Burma

Europe is the continent that Dick has called home for most of his life, but he was actually born in the Asian country of Burma. He was raised in Northern Ireland where he also received his education. We weren’t able to find any information on why Dick’s parents were in Burma at the time of his birth.

6. He Wrote A Book

To say that Dick has done a lot of cool things in his life would definitely be an understatement. He has had enough adventure to last more than one lifetime and he’s nowhere near finished yet. On top of his work in TV and his career in the military, Dick is also an author. He contributed to the “Made at Home” book series in 2012.

7. He Has Four Children

If you’ve ever seen Escape to the Chateau then you’re probably familiar with the two children Dick has with his wife, Angel. What you may not know, however, is that Dick was married before. He and his first wife where together from 1982 until 2010 and had two children together.

8. He’s Always Had A Passion For Cooking

Dick loves spending time in the kitchen. He told Essence Magazine, “I love my grub and I have a real passion for cooking. I did a cookery course as part of my resettlement when I left the army. That said, I am mainly self-taught, but when I competed on MasterChef, I did get a taste for working in restaurants. I’ve made cookery programmes with my son James and I’ve run restaurants to gain more experience. Interestingly, Arthur is a chip off the old block and is never happier than when he is in the kitchen too. Must be in the genes!”

9. He Encourages People To Work Hard To Chase Their Dreams

There are a lot of people out there who want to know if there is a secret to being successful, but in reality there’s really no shortcut to achieving the things you want. Dick Strawbridge is a firm believer in the power of hard work and he encourages people to put in the work it takes to make their dreams into reality.

10. He’s Passionate About The Environment

The earth is a beautiful place, but in order for it to stay that way people need to take care of it. This is something that has always been of interest to Dick. His passion for taking care of the environment eventually spawned into a successful career as an environmentalist.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

