Did Amber Heard Use Red Nail Polish to Fake a Bloody Nose?

Johnny Depp is certainly an eccentric and somewhat odd character at times but as many of his friends and those that have known him for years on end would attest he is not a violent man. Amber Heard’s side of this current issue, which is currently on hold as B. Alan Orange of MovieWeb reminds us, isn’t really being helped by anyone but her lawyer at this time, as many people that might have defended her are either staying quiet or have bailed at this point. Obviously there’s a good chance that this could be argued as a need to simply stick to the facts and not create more drama, but if the red nail polish on a tissue to fake a bloody nose has any truth to it, then Heard was already causing drama a while back in trying to call out Depp as a violent abuser. Unfortunately this case has currently become a lot of ‘he said, she said’ with a great amount of conjecture being thrown in for color and spice. This is one of the messiest Hollywood divorces to come along in a while and as many might agree it’s becoming one of the most tiresome. Even the lawyers are getting into it as Depp’s lawyer goes so far as to call Heard’s representative a ‘MeToo lawyer’ which is kind of amusing really but still akin to more mud-slinging that’s becoming a bit frustrating in a case such as this.
Divorce is sometimes inevitable between people as it’s possible for a couple to rush into a marriage too quickly and later on discover that they’re not right for each other, or to find that they can try as hard as they want, but it’s still not bound to work out since they’re just too different. The fact that Depp’s friends and family don’t appear to have been too happy to see him marry Heard is one reason why it does sound as though Johnny wasn’t listening to reason. It’s entirely possible to marry someone without the overall approval of your friends and family, it’s done all the time, but there are moments when it might be wise to at least listen to what they have to say and take into consideration that those who really care for you are trying to watch out for you and think of your well-being. Whatever the reason was that Depp ended up marrying Heard it’s likely that he wasn’t thinking as clearly as he is now since otherwise he might have thought of what kind of trouble he might be in for. Of course had he known he might have still ended up going ahead with it, so there’s no way to know.
What is known at this point is that Heard has already been accused of ‘painting on’ fake bruises to make it look as though she was abused at one point, as there are plenty of pictures to show her wounds and pictures that are taken not too much later that show nothing. Unless she has a makeup artist that’s a true whiz kid, which is likely, or has a healing factor like Wolverine, it’s not too likely that her bruises would fade so quickly. And like it or not, she’s been looking more and more scandalous since the divorce proceedings started than ever before. Many people have their own opinion of this matter and feel strongly that Heard is either being set up to look like a devious, money-grubbing (which is funny since her net worth is insane) troublemaker, or that she’s to be believed since ‘believe all women’ is still a trend that some folks are willing to follow. On the flip side however are those that are all for Depp seeing this thing through and finally nailing Heard to the wall for her many lies and finding some peace after winning his defamation case. Then there are those of us that aren’t following the proceedings that closely and are just hoping to never see it show up on our news feed again since to be fair it’s a bit tiresome at this point. Both actors have lost a lot of face over this matter no matter how many supporters they have, and it’s bound to come out just which one is telling the truth and which is so full of themselves that they’re convinced that they’re the victim in all this.
With all the theories and ‘evidence’ floating around it’s looking more and more as though Heard is the less than angelic individual that wants people to believe she was battered both physically and emotionally, while her actions and words are, at this point, contradicting her own story. Ben Ashford of the Daily Mail has more on this topic. On top of that, there has been no shortage of support for Johnny Depp as his friends have gone to bat for him in a big way.