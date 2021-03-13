Did Keanu Reeves Really Steal a Camera from a Paparazzi?

This would certainly be a shock if Keanu Reeves, one of the most loved actors in all of Hollywood, was seen to actually steal a camera from the paparazzi. Let’s be fair, sometimes it does feel as though a few of the more aggressive members of the group do need their cameras either liberated, broken, or put in places where no camera should go, but stealing them still isn’t quite right, since those cameras don’t belong to the celebrities. But the great part about this is that Keanu isn’t stealing a camera in real life, since not only would this kind of tarnish his reputation of being the nice guy that does his best not to offend others, but it might make people wonder if they’re really seeing the guy that they think. Hey, it doesn’t take much to get folks to change their minds about people and ideas these days, especially since thanks to one movement or the other we’ve started to see people and ideas being vilified when decades ago people weren’t this touchy and things didn’t appear to be so offensive as they do now. But to get back to the subject, this isn’t Keanu stealing a camera from the paparazzi, at least not as people might think.
This shot was for a movie titled Generation Um…, and it did involve Keanu stealing a camera, but not in real life. Instead, it was part of the story that had to do with an escort driver, played by Reeves, and two of his attractive friends as they wanted to record their escapades. In short, it wasn’t real, so people can chill out about it now since there’s not much chance of thinking that Keanu is going to be pegged as a thief or even as a celebrity playing a prank on someone since the theft wasn’t real and the offended paparazzi were actors, not actual individuals seeking to make money in any way they can. The fact that anyone would think about believing this before doing their research is kind of disquieting since if that’s the way things go then it’s likely that a lot of people have taken things the wrong way when a movie is being filmed in their neighborhood. People have actually called the cops on film crews in the past for various things, especially when they have no idea that a film is being shot since at that point some people might actually think that a fight, a theft, or anything that happens on film might be real until they see what’s going on. Some people don’t wait that long as they have a phone in hand and are bringing the heat down in a matter of seconds, while others might figure it’s none of their business and will let things be.
It’s usually a good idea to make certain that as many people as possible know that a movie is being filmed in a given area, especially since it can help to avoid a lot of confusion by residents and other individuals. In some cases, it’s kind of required since if roads need to be closed, buildings need to be rented, and other such provisions need to be made, gaining permission is important since otherwise accidents can happen and misunderstandings such as this can arise. A lot of people wouldn’t ever believe that Keanu would be capable of something like this since he’s been seen as such a nice guy that stealing anything without good reason would be well beyond him. But there’s no doubt that this is him in the pictures and that yes, he’s running away with a camera in hand and even has a smile on his face. In the real world, it’s likely that he wouldn’t suffer too much for this, since likable or not he’s a celebrity and celebrities don’t always get the same punishments as regular folks. However that might sound it’s the truth since a lot of times a celebrity breaking the law will be deal with far more leniently than the average person. From the fines that are handed out to the time spent in a jail cell, celebrities don’t always find themselves worrying about much when it comes to breaking the law. But thankfully, the case here isn’t that Keanu did anything wrong, it’s that he was filming a movie and these pictures somehow made a person or a group of people feel, that he’d done something he shouldn’t have.
That’s perception at work to be honest since checking on the truth of a photo isn’t too hard, especially if it’s a celebrity that so many people know at least a little bit about. Among the many celebrities, Keanu Reeves is one of those that doesn’t strike anyone as a criminal. Obviously appearances can be deceiving, but time around things aren’t the way they appear to be.