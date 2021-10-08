Did Marvel Lie To Us About Loki?

When Loki premiered on Disney+ in the summer of 2021, Marvel fans everywhere were pretty excited. Although the character existed long before the series, the show was the first time viewers got to see him be brought to life in his own show. Based on a mythical god of the same name, Loki is a mischievous character who is always trying to trick others. At the same time, however, he also has dreams of becoming king. Although he has become a very popular character, there are quite a few fans who can’t help but feel like Marvel somewhat mislead them when it comes to Loki and his story. There were quite a few details in the TV series that didn’t match previous information viewers had been given about the character. Did Marvel lie to viewers about Loki? Keep reading to find out a few areas where they may have stretched the truth.
Loki’s Backstory
An origin story is one of the most important things about all of the characters in the Marvel Comic Universe. However, it looks like there’s a bit of a discrepancy when it comes to Loki’s lineage. Although he is originally thought to be a descendant of the King of Asgard, it is later revealed that he actually comes from the Frost Giants. However, Loki was abandoned at an early age due to his small size. As the MCU fandom page states, “When Thor was to be crowned King, Loki had sabotaged the coronation by letting the Frost Giants attack Asgard, thus leading Thor to seek vengeance on Jotunheim, which resulted in Thor’s banishment to Earth and Loki finding out the truth about his heritage.”
Loki’s Powers
Those who have been following Loki’s story know that he is meant to have some pretty strong powers. His adoptive mother taught him magic and he also has the ability to control minds. However, this doesn’t seem to be an ability he has in the TV series. Some fans have even called this the biggest continuity problem in Loki’s story. It’s unclear exactly why this change was made, but if Marvel though fans weren’t going to notice – they definitely thought wrong.
Loki’s Life Span
If you’re a fan of the MCU, you know that it’s somewhat normal for characters who die to eventually come back to life. But at this point, Loki has died quite a few times and it’s getting to the point where it’s no longer making sense for his storyline. According to The Direct, “Tom Hiddleston’s original Loki died a total of three times with his Variant counterpart dying only twice so far. So, it actually makes Loki’s retort to the Time-Keepers not make much sense since he was only killed once at that point.” There have also been instances where it seemed like Loki died only for him to pop up again in the future. That being said, fans can probably feel pretty confident that Loki won’t be dying for good any time soon. During an interview with IGN, Tom Hiddleston added, “When we shot [Infinity War], they knew [Loki would be back in Endgame]. For sure, I knew about the Endgame piece. But I knew that in terms of Loki’s journey, the arc was complete at the beginning of Infinity War, and it was very emotional. Josh Brolin was very sweet. He was like ‘I’m sorry, man.’ But also bless them, Joe and Anthony [Russo] were like ‘this is momentous, this is how we’re ending the film and this is the end of Loki and that’s it.’ And when I shot it, I thought that was absolutely the last time I would play the character.”
The Infinity Stones’ Power
One of the main problems with the continuity issues in Loki is that also causes issues with previous Marvel projects that he was a part of. For example, in The Avengers: End Game, the infinity stones are considered incredibly powerful. However, this is brought into question during the finale of Loki where it appears that the stones don’t actually have any power at all.
Honorable Mention – Loki’s Behavior in Endgame
This one doesn’t technically relate to the series, but it’s worth mentioning anyway. After the release of The Avengers: End Game, fan theories started to circulate about Loki’s behavior. It was eventually confirmed that he was actually under mind control during the movie which means that he wasn’t actually acting like a villain on his own. In fact, it appears that Loki has never truly been evil.