Did Marvel Make a Black Widow Movie at the Wrong Time?

Where I’ll agree with Alex Graff of Screenrant is that Marvel could have handled the character of Black Widow a little better and given her much more depth earlier on since she did feel like kind of a tagalong for a while until parts of her past started coming up in Age of Ultron. It is pertinent to ask though if the current movie had been made back then, would it have been the same quality as it looks to be now? Would it have had the same characters, the same actors, and the same story? That’s almost impossible to answer since despite what anyone says it’s likely that a very different story would have developed and a lot of people might have continued to gripe that things just weren’t done correctly and she wasn’t given a proper origin story. It’s always bound to be something with fans, that much is the truth, and whether it was done then or now doesn’t really matter, people are finally, eventually, going to be able to see a Black Widow movie. But of course a lot of folks are still chewing about the fact that this will be a prequel to Endgame and not a sequel, which is annoying in and of itself since what it means is that people can’t let go of the fact that in the present she’s gone, but they still GET TO SEE A BLACK WIDOW MOVIE.
Sometimes there’s really no such thing as pleasing fans even if they’re given what they want. A lot of people will still find something to gripe about since it didn’t come quick enough, the movie didn’t have the right actors, the story wasn’t deep enough, this, that, and the other thing. Those worrying that this movie came after Endgame, basically after Natasha’s emotional and heart-rending death, appear to have forgotten that the Star Wars prequels came out AFTER the original trilogy, which meant that we knew who was going to turn into Darth Vader and we knew that pretty much everyone of importance was going to die or go into hiding at one point. And of course, people still griped about that. In the Marvel movies Black Widow was one of the few that didn’t get an origin story, though neither did Hawkeye, or the Hulk since the rights to the character were still kind of touchy. People were pretty bent out of shape about that but didn’t appear to care that Ant Man and Wasp were a part of the original team and were nowhere to be found, nor were any other heroes that might have been able to come to the aid of the Avengers at that point. How far out are we really going to take the griping at this point? We get it, Black Widow feels like she’s been misused and shown for a bit of sex appeal up to a point before she finally became an important part of the Avengers. But really and truly, as far as being an Avenger she’s one of the weakest ones in the bunch no matter how much people want to say that she’s among the strongest. She’s skilled, she can fight, and she knows how to take care of herself, but in a battle that pits super-powered beings against other super-powered beings she’s out of her league.
It’s true, the movie could have come a lot sooner and saved the trouble of being stuck at this point without being able to show in theaters. But again, the story might have been different, the development might not have been there, and the overall feel of the movie could have been something that had fans in an uproar since they’ve been that way since she was shown in the Iron Man movies and still didn’t have a more important role. Pleasing Marvel fans has been just as easy as pleasing Star Wars fans, which is to say that it isn’t, not even a little bit, since no matter what they’re given their favor will shift with each new movie and will take on a different dimension that allows them to throw yet another curve ball at the MCU that they didn’t fully expect. Infinity War and Endgame were by far the most successful of the MCU movies thus far, but there were still people griping about one thing or the other since THAT’S WHAT PEOPLE DO. If you don’t give into every demand they gripe, if you give into every demand they find something to gripe about, it’s an endless cycle that keeps fans able to talk about their likes and dislikes and keeps filmmakers on their toes. So yeah, this movie might have been possible after Age of Ultron, but coming up as it is now isn’t so horrible that people won’t watch it. They’ll still watch, but of course they’ll have plenty to say in the process.