Did The Oscars Screw Over Chadwick Boseman?

Sadly, on August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer after a four-year fight against the disease. For nearly 20 years, the 43-year-old actor had been making his mark in the world of media and entertainment, first starring in guest roles in television shows such as All My Children, ER, and Cold Case. After years of hard work, Chadwick Boseman finally earned his first lead role, 42, which was a biopic about the first Black player to break into Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson. As the years went by, Chadwick Boseman’s name and brand continued to grow and in 2016, it was confirmed that the actor would be the lead of Marvel’s first-ever Black superhero film, Black Panther. The comic book character first made his appearance in Captain America: Civil War and was highly praised by fans and critics alike for Boseman’s portrayal of the Marvel character.
That praise continued once Black Panther finally arrived in theaters two years later, and the first-ever Black superhero film would go on to become one of the top financial successes of 2018 and went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards. In Boseman’s final acting roles, the veteran was first in Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods, which was about four African American vets battling the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader. The film was critically praised upon its release and currently, the movie holds a strong 92% on rotten tomatoes. Next, was Boseman’s last film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, where he played Levee, a cornet player with big hopes and dreams; however, tensions rise between him and his bandmates during a record session in Chicago in 1927. The film was met with mountains of praise and would go on to be nominated for five Academy Awards, one of which was the best lead actor for Boseman.
Despite 2020 being hit with the pandemic that drastically affected the movie business, the category for best male actor was still tight, with Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun all deservingly nominated for their respective roles. Fast forward to Oscar night and the award show seemed primed for Boseman to win the best male lead award, with the Oscar being presented last, a sign Boseman would exit with that prestigious trophy. Instead, Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for his role in Father, much to the shock of many, including Hopkins himself. This brings us to the question presented, did the Oscars screw over Chadwick Boseman? Yes and no. Let me explain.
First and foremost, Anthony Hopskins absolutely deserves his Academy Award. In fact, every actor in that category was worthy of taking home the gold on April 25th. The answer of yes and no becomes complicated because there are no wrong winners. If this is a battle of who is truly the best actor in 2020 then the Academy was not wrong for picking Hopskins as his performance was incredible in The Father. However, I hate to be THAT person who says that Boseman should’ve won the award because of his untimely death, but I will say that Boseman should’ve won the award because it was his last chance at doing so. I know, I know, it’s not fair that the other actors have to take a backseat because of Boseman’s death, but let’s not pretend that the Academy or Hollywood, in general, isn’t a political clusterf***. Do you seriously believe that Heath Ledger won his Academy Award in 2009 for The Dark Knight because he truly earned it? Let’s be real, Ledger EARNED that Oscar in 2009, but it was well-known how much the Academy voters frowned up superhero films in general back then.
Usually, films like these earn nominations for technical or lesser awards and had Ledger not sadly pass away then I don’t believe his amazing performance would’ve been recognized by the Academy voters. Did you notice how no other actor has been recognized for their achievement in a superhero film prior to Ledger’s win? Hell, it took over ten years for another superhero film to finally get some acting recognition, which was Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Even the cast and director was ignored for Black Panther, which was mainly nominated for technical awards and best picture. This was Boseman’s final chance to win. I could understand if he was nominated for his role in 21 Bridges. No offense, but that movie just wasn’t up to par with Da Five Bloods or Ma Rainey Black Bottoms, thus Boseman winning wouldn’t feel right as the other nominations were stronger. However, there was no harm in giving a man who had to work through pain and suffering to pull off such an incredible performance in Black Bottoms. I don’t believe that the Academy purposely screwed over Boseman as I generally do feel that they picked who was the best. Despite Boseman not winning the prestigious award, his name and talent will forever be written in the history books in media.