Die Hard 6 Officially Not Happening: Good Or Bad?

If you are a big fan of the classic ‘80s action movie Die Hard, then you probably saw the last one and thought it was hot garbage. Well, that’s because it is and someone owes me my ten bucks back. I think everyone can agree on how bad that movie was, but there is another topic we should discuss. Let’s take a minute and think about whether or not the Die Hard franchise should continue.
Now if you’re one of those fans who believes it should, you’re out of luck. I remember there were talks about a sixth Die Hard being in development and for a while, it looked like it was going to happen. Fox apparently wanted it, and apparently even Bruce Willis wanted it as well. That’s a bit odd, considering how he was basically sleepwalking with his performance for the last movie. I guarantee you he was negotiating for a serious payday if that movie was going to happen. That’s probably never going to happen now, but we’ll see if he returns in the next Expendables. Yeah, probably not.
I remember when Fox gave some details on the would-be Die Hard 6 movie, and it actually sounded rather interesting. The idea: have a sort-of prequel that would show a young John McClane in his early days as a Los Angeles police officer, and then cut back to the present day in his Bruce Willis form. The idea was to show us something that occurred in his early life, because it was going to affect him in his current life. And what’s even more interesting is that the title itself was just going to be McClane.
Talk about a serious deviation from the last movies. Maybe that would’ve been a good thing, considering how disappointing the last movie’s plot was. The idea of a de-aged Bruce Willis as the young John McClane would’ve been something I would’ve like to have seen. I personally think they were intending to show us how his job had a negative affect on his marriage with Holly. In my opinion, that would’ve been an intriguing plot point for this iconic character. However, that also sounds like more of a cop drama. John McClane is a cop, but he’s the star cop character in Die Hard. And as all the fans know, Die Hard is, and will always will be, one of the greatest action franchise ever.
Oh, and for the record, no, I don’t really consider it a Christmas movie. If you do, then by all means. Personally, I see it as an awesome ’80s action movie that just so happens to take place during Christmas time. The first Die Hard will always have a special place in my heart and I think that’s the ultimate legacy of the franchise. And speaking of that, I do like Die Hard 2 and 3. And you know what? I actually really enjoyed the fourth movie. Sure, they kicked up the ridiculous action up a few considerable notches, but it was very enjoyable. But on that note, it gets to a point where they kick it up far too many notches and it turns into a cartoon. Hence, you get the last Die Hard movie.
So here’s where I’m pretty torn on the reality of Die Hard 6 being cancelled. Since the last movie ended on the franchise on such a sour note, I would like to see some redemption. I’m one of the many movie fans who adores this franchise and it doesn’t deserve to go out the way it did. I’d much rather have another entry in the franchise that actually does it some justice. Does that mean it would’ve been good? Of course not, but perhaps Fox could’ve learned from the fifth movie. That sounds like wishful thinking, but I’m really speaking as a fan here.
Now realistically, I don’t think Die Hard 6 really would have mattered. Yes, you can say that the last movie tarnished the franchise, but how much did it really? When we talk about Die Hard, we tend to talk about the first movie. Honestly, it’s all about the first movie, because it’s just so awesome. The next three movies are entertaining and they continue the franchise, but that’s about it. I personally enjoy them and thought they served the Die Hard franchise well. I mean, can you possibly go wrong with Samuel L. Jackson? Don’t mess with him or he’ll shove a lighting bolt up your butt.
And as for the last Die Hard movie, I honestly think for as much as the fans hate it, they enjoy ripping on it even more. It’s pretty much the pinnacle for what every action movie should not be. So when you think about it, something good actually came out of Die Hard 5. The impact of that movie really didn’t tarnish it to the point where we can’t stand Die Hard anymore. It’s bad and it’s sadly a part of the franchise, so we can just make fun of it and get over it.
Now as for the necessity of Die Hard 6, the truth is, we don’t need it. How exactly did this happen? Well, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the plans were officially scrapped in an interview for Snake Eyes. According to him, what sealed the fate of Die Hard 6 was the Disney/Fox merger. The idea of this McClane movie might or might not of happened if the merger never happened anyway. In my eyes, Die Hard is one of those franchises that should’ve ended years ago.
The only real conclusion I wanted to see in the franchise was John possibly rekindling his relationship with Holly. He managed to do that with his kids, so his ex-wife could’ve been next. The ending of Die Hard 5 implied that could’ve happened, but honestly, it’s not needed. We got our enjoyment out of the Die Hard movies as much as we could have. The only real legacy of this franchise is how iconic the first movie is for action films. We all love it and that’s what we’ll remember. No need for another one.