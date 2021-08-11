Could you imagine what your house would look like if you didn’t clean it for years on end? Thanks to AE’s new series Dirty Rotten Cleaners, you won’t have to use your imagination. Starring married couple, Mike and Missy Dalton, Dirty Rotten Cleaners follows the two as they clean out some of the filthiest houses and apartments you’ve ever seen. In addition to being full of dirt and crime, some of the places featured on the show are also full of hazardous materials. These places have gotten to the point that they are no longer safe for someone to live, but when Mike and Missy are done, you’d never be able to tell. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dirty Rotten Cleaners.
1. Mike And Missy Own A Cleaning Company
If you were wondering what makes Mike and Missy qualified to star in a reality show about cleaning, the answer is very simple: they have years of experience. They are the proud owners of a cleaning company called Amanda’s Cleaning Services which has been in business since 1999.
2. The Show Is Filmed Throughout Florida
Not only is Mike and Missy’s company based in Florida, but that’s where the show is filmed as well. According to The Tampa Bay Times, the series ” was filmed throughout Florida in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Haines City, Orange City, Clearwater, Jacksonville and Sebring.”
3. The Show Is All About Team Work
This isn’t the kind of show where you’ll see Mike and Missy bark orders and boss other people around. They’re right there on the ground getting the work done with their crew. Mike told WFLA, “A lot of what you’re going to see in this series is how we interact as a team to get a job done for a client, as opposed to putting the client front and center of the camera and berating them for an hour”.
4. Mike Used To Be A Professional Wrestler
Even though Mike has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years, he worked a series of odd jobs before that. Mike was a college football player who went on to become a personal trainer. He then became a professional wrestler who competed under the name Python. However, he says that even being body-slammed isn’t as tough as some of the cleaning he does.
5. Some Viewers Have Already Expressed Disappointment
Any time a network launches a new show, they obviously hope that it will be successful. Unfortunately, however, several viewers already seem to dislike Dirty Rotten Cleaners. In a Reddit thread about the show, a user named my606ins said, “I thought it was awful. The cleaners tried too hard to be edgy and gross. I won’t watch it again.” Another user, stealthdawg, added. “Saw an episode last night. Kind of hilarious how poorly acted it is, and how mediocre the end results are. Feels like budget reality tv.”
6. Some Of What Mike And Missy Find Might Make You Gag
We’ve already established that some of the places Mike and Missy clean are going to be gross, but now it’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty of how gross. Mike and Mindy are going to be walking into some very filthy places and that can include everything from old food to floors covered in dog poop. If you have a weak stomach, you may want to take a pass on this show.
7. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Profiles
Following shows on social media has become a great way for viewers to stay in the loop and get access to clips, interviews, and other content. As of now, there are no verified social media accounts associated with the show. If the series ends up being a huge success, there’s always a chance that this could change.
8. Discarded Appliances Are Given A Second Chance
Any time Mike and Mindy enter a property, their goal is always to save as much of it as they can. Sometimes, however, the owners decide that they want to get rid of things like appliances. In those instances, Mike and Mindy will take the appliance, restore it, and donate it to a nonprofit organization called Teen Challenge.
9. There’s A Variety Of Properties
One of the cool things about Dirty Rotten Cleaners is that viewers will get to see all kinds of different properties from beachfront homes to small condos. As far as we know, however, nobody has been living in these properties. Many of them were purchased to be renovated.
10. There’s No Word On A Second Season
Dirty Rotten Cleaners is still very early in its first season so there hasn’t been an announcement about renewal yet. Whether or not the show is brought back for a second season will likely depend entirely on its ratings. Hopefully, Dirty Rotten Cleaners is able to draw more viewers in as the season continues.